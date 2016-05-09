Suspect in Burning Death of Jessica Chambers on Trial In Case Tied to Death of Another Young Woman

A man accused in the December 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers is on trial today in a case that involves the death of a second woman.

Quinton Tellis, 27, was charged in February with killing Chambers more than a year after the 19-year-old was found on fire in her car on a rural road in small-town Courtland, Mississippi. Authorities located Tellis in neighboring Louisiana, where he was in jail and charged with unlawful use of a debit card that belonged to slain former Taiwanese exchange student Meing-Chen Hsiao, 34.

Although police have identified Tellis as a suspect in Hsiao’s August, 2015 stabbing death, he has not been charged with killing her and his trial solely concerns his alleged unlawful use of her debit card. If convicted, he faces a life sentence without parole as a habitual offender due to prior felony convictions in Mississippi, The Clarion-Ledger reports.

Tellis was an acquaintance of both Chambers and Hsiao.

Quinton Tellis

When Tellis was arrested in the Chambers case, Desoto County District Attorney John Champion told reporters, “This was personal against Jessica.” The two grew up in the same neighborhood of Courtland and attended the same high school, Jessica’s stepmother Debbie Chambers told PEOPLE.

But Champion did not release a motive in Chambers’s death and Tellis has not yet entered a plea.

Champion says he believes Tellis acted alone. Authorities were able to place Tellis and Chambers together using cell phone records.

Tellis has been held in a Louisiana jail on $200,000 bond since his arrest on the debit card charge. He is also charged in Louisiana with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Tellis pleaded not guilty last October to both the unlawful debit card charge and the marijuana possession charges, a spokesman for the Quachita Parish Clerk of Court tells PEOPLE.

Authorities have said they would extradite him to Mississippi to face charges in Chambers’s death.