On July 11, Marc Angelucci was found outside his California home, suffering from a gunshot wound

Deceased Suspect in Murder of N.J. Judge's Son also Linked to Slaying of Calif. Lawyer: FBI

The deceased main suspect in the murder of a federal judge's 20-year-old son in New Jersey has now been linked to the murder of another man in California.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigations announced that through their investigation into Sunday's attack on US District Court Judge Esther Salas's family, they have linked the suspect, Roy Den Hollander, to the July 11 murder of lawyer Marc Angelucci in California.

"As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of US District Court Judge Esther Salas, we are now engaged with the San Bernardino CA Sheriff’s Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander," the Newark Bureau of the FBI tweeted.

Den Hollander is accused of going to Salas' North Brunswick home dressed as a FedEx driver and opening fire on her family—killing her son, Daniel Anderl, and injuring her husband Mark Anderl. Salas was in the home's basement at the time of the shooting.

Den Hollander was identified as the main suspect in the attack on Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office after he was found dead. ABC News reports he was discovered dead in Rockland, New York, in a car, where a FedEx package addressed to Salas was also found.

Den Hollander was a self described "anti-feminist" and had a case pending before Salas challenging the U.S. Military's male-only draft in 2015, according to the Daily Beast, NJ.com and the New York Times.

Den Hollander knew Angelucci through the National Coalition for Men (NCFM), KCAL reports.

Angelucci, also a lawyer, was vice president of the NCFM at the time of his death, according to the organization.

Den Hollander had once been a board member of that organization before being removed for allegedly threatening president Harry Crouch.

Angelucci, 52, was found shot outside his Cedar Pines Park home on July 11.

“I immediately saw a link,” Crouch told KCAL Monday. “But I want to be real clear: He’s not a NCFM member. Why isn’t he? Because I threw him out five or six years ago, because he was a nut job.”