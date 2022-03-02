Suspect Charged Several Days After Killing of Ky. Politician's Daughter During Home Invasion

A Kentucky man accused of killing the 32-year-old daughter of former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan was arrested this week.

Police said deputies found Shannon Gilday, 23, walking along a road in Madison County just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Gilday is charged with murder, first degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, first degree assault and two counts of attempted murder.

"It is definitely a relief to get to this point and know the public is no longer in danger and hopefully we can continue to have answers and seek some closure moving forward," Kentucky State Police Sgt. Robert Purdy told PEOPLE.

Jordan Morgan was killed on Feb. 22 in a home invasion at C. Wesley Morgan's $6.5 million mansion in a rural part of Madison County near Lexington. The mansion is equipped with a $3 million nuclear, biological, chemical fallout bunker.

Purdy said investigators are looking into whether the Morgans were targeted because of the bunker.

"We are aware that the bunker could have been a potential motive and continue to look into that," he said.

According to Garrettsrealty.com, the bunker is built to withstand a seismic 12 earthquake and has three air filtrations from Switzerland, and two escape tunnels — one of which is approximately 100 yards long.

Shannon Gilday Credit: Madison County Detention Center

On Sunday, C. Wesley Morgan suggested that the bunker may have been the reason behind the home invasion.

"She's dead because of this," Morgan said, LEX 18 reported. "And it is ridiculous."

According to a complaint warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Gilday was armed with an assault rifle when he "shot his way into the residence" through an upstairs doorway.

"Gilday entered the upstairs bedroom and fired multiple rounds" killing Jordan Morgan, the document states.

Gilday then allegedly made his way downstairs to the master bedroom where he exchanged gunfire with her father.

"He shot me three times," Morgan said, according to LEX 18. "I've been shot twice in the arm and once in the hip."

Purdy said the family did not know Gilday. "There is no indication that there was any relationship between Shannon Gilday and the Morgans," he said.

Gilday allegedly fled the scene wearing camouflage or tactical style pants and jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a light-colored face mask. He drove off in a white 2016 Toyota Corolla.

He was found approximately one mile from the Morgans home on Monday.

"When Gilday was located he was unarmed and uninjured," Purdy said.

Purdy said Gilday left the area after the shooting and "was located after he returned back to the area."

Purdy wouldn't comment about why Gilday may have returned to the area. "We have our theories but due to the sensitive nature of the investigation we are not releasing that," he said.

