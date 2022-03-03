The seven reported anti-Asian hate crimes that targeted women in the community all happened in the span of a day

Suspect in Anti-Asian Hate Crime Spree Arrested After Barricading Himself in N.Y.C.'s Landmark Public Library

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with seven anti-Asian hate crimes targeting women in the community that all took place in Manhattan on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say Steven Zajonc was arrested and charged Wednesday after barricading himself inside the New York Public Library in midtown Manhattan, WNBC-TV reports.

The news outlet added Zajonc was taken to the headquarters of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force after getting arrested.

On Thursday, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE in a news release that Zajonc was arrested and charged with seven counts of assault, seven counts of attempted assault, seven counts of aggravated harassment and seven counts of harassment for the crimes.

The NYPD added that the assaults took place within the ninth precinct, 13th precinct and Midtown South precinct.

According to the NYPD, in one of the seven incidents, Zajonc hit a 57-year-old woman in the face using a closed fist. "The victim suffered redness and swelling to the left side of her face as well as a cut to her lip," said police.

In another incident, the suspect allegedly inflicted a similar assault on a 25-year-old woman, causing swelling and redness to the left side of her face. Police say after approaching the young woman he "struck her in the face and the back of her arm with a closed fist."