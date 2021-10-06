Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 9-Months-Pregnant Fla. Woman Is Unborn Child's Father

Felicia Jones' body was found by someone walking in Jacksonville's Riverview Park

9-Month Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Florida Park: 'She Was a Beautiful Person Inside and Out'

A 19-year-old man accused of murdering a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was found dead in a Florida park two weeks before her due date has turned himself over to police.

Reginald Perry Jr. is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Felicia Jones and her unborn child, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to authorities, Perry turned himself in after he was identified by detectives as a possible suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Sept. 25, shortly after 6 a.m., Felicia Jones' body was found by someone walking in Jacksonville's Riverview Park near a dock, authorities say.

Authorities responding to a 911 call pronounced Jones dead. An autopsy determined Jones had been fatally shot and was pregnant when she died.

According to a GoFundMe page created by Jones's family to help pay for funeral costs, the 21-year-old died two weeks before her due date. She had named her unborn son Ma'kailand.

"Our family took a major loss we lost my niece and nephew," Jones's family wrote on the page. "This is an unexpected tragedy for our family and can't believe we lost Felicia and her unborn child."