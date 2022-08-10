Suspect in Dallas Koreatown Salon Shooting Indicted on Hate Crime Charge

A Dallas man has been jailed since May after allegedly shooting three women at a hair salon in the city's Koreatown. This week, a grand jury classified the shooting as a hate crime.

At 2:20 p.m. on May 11, Jeremy Smith, 37, allegedly walked into the Hair World Salon and fired a .22 caliber rifle 13 times — striking three women and endangering four more, according to a statement released by Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot.

"Smith is alleged to have intentionally selected the complainants because of his bias or prejudice against Asian Americans," says the statement. "After reviewing the evidence, the Grand Jury found that there was sufficient evidence to find probable cause and to indict Smith for these hate crimes."

Smith was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and is currently being held on $700,000 bond, according to online jail records.

At the time of Smith's arrest, his girlfriend told investigators that he was involved in a car crash two years ago with a man of Asian descent. Since then, she alleged, he'd been "delusional" about Asian Americans, according to an affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

"[H]e begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him," whenever he's around anyone of Asian descent, his girlfriend told police, the AP reported.

During a press conference in May, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia suggested the incident was a hate crime.

"Right now, it's an issue of hate. It's a hate crime. However that manifests itself, I'm not here to say that," Garcia said. "I can tell you that I know our community sees it as a hate crime. I see it as a hate crime and so do our men and women."

If you've been attacked or have witnessed an attack, please contact your local authorities. You can also report your incident here. To learn more and to report crimes, go to: Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Stop the AAPI Hate, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA, and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council.