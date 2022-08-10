Suspect in Dallas Koreatown Salon Shooting Indicted on Hate Crime Charge

Jeremy Smith, 37, was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and is being held on $700,000 bond

By Staff Author
Published on August 10, 2022 04:06 PM
In this photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Smith is pictured in an undated booking photo. Smith, accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.
Photo: Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP

A Dallas man has been jailed since May after allegedly shooting three women at a hair salon in the city's Koreatown. This week, a grand jury classified the shooting as a hate crime.

At 2:20 p.m. on May 11, Jeremy Smith, 37, allegedly walked into the Hair World Salon and fired a .22 caliber rifle 13 times — striking three women and endangering four more, according to a statement released by Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot.

"Smith is alleged to have intentionally selected the complainants because of his bias or prejudice against Asian Americans," says the statement. "After reviewing the evidence, the Grand Jury found that there was sufficient evidence to find probable cause and to indict Smith for these hate crimes."

Smith was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and is currently being held on $700,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At the time of Smith's arrest, his girlfriend told investigators that he was involved in a car crash two years ago with a man of Asian descent. Since then, she alleged, he'd been "delusional" about Asian Americans, according to an affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

"[H]e begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him," whenever he's around anyone of Asian descent, his girlfriend told police, the AP reported.

During a press conference in May, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia suggested the incident was a hate crime.

"Right now, it's an issue of hate. It's a hate crime. However that manifests itself, I'm not here to say that," Garcia said. "I can tell you that I know our community sees it as a hate crime. I see it as a hate crime and so do our men and women."

If you've been attacked or have witnessed an attack, please contact your local authorities. You can also report your incident here. To learn more and to report crimes, go to: Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Stop the AAPI Hate, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA, and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Indicted on Over 100 Charges by Illinois Grand Jury
Steven Zajonc
'Sobering Reminder': Hate Crime Charges for Man Accused of Attacking 7 Asian Women in N.Y.C. 
Three Korean women shot, injured at hair salon
Police Investigating After 3 Korean Woman Are Shot and Injured at a Dallas Hair Salon
New York Public Library
Suspect in Anti-Asian Hate Crime Spree Arrested After Barricading Himself in N.Y.C.'s Landmark Public Library
Yonkers Police arrest local man in brutal hate-crime beating of Asian woman
Asian Woman Stomped on, Punched More than 125 Times After Assailant Uses Racial Slur
Cassandra James attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cassandra James On 'Navigating' Being Trans and Asian in Hollywood: It's 'Pretty Lonely and Pretty Isolated'
How Peloton’s Emma Lovewell Found Her Voice to Celebrate Her Asian Heritage and Stand Against Hate
How Peloton's Emma Lovewell Found Her Voice to Celebrate Her Asian Heritage and Stand Against Hate
Atlanta Spa Shootings vigil
On Atlanta Spa Shooting Anniversary, a Renewed Focus to End Anti-Asian Violence
San Francisco Anti-Asian American hate march and rally
San Francisco Police Data Show Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Jumped an Alarming 567% in 2021
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim Among Those Named to White House's AAPI Visibility Task Force
Tony Klein
Former Prison Nurse Charged with Sexually Assaulting 12 Female Inmates in Oregon 
Brian Beck
Ex-Tenn. Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Raping Girl, 14, Takes Plea Deal to Avoid Trial, Possible Prison Time
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard Encourages Others to 'Be Good Allies' in NBA's AAPI Month PSA: 'Stand Up, Speak Out'
Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet, on the set of the long-running children's program in New York on . Ji-Young is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding TV--Sesame Street-Asian American Muppet, New York, United States - 01 Nov 2021
Meet Ji-Young! 'Sesame Street' Introduces First Asian American Muppet
chloe kim
Snowboarder Chloe Kim on Overcoming Pressure to 'Be Perfect,' Taking 'Better Care of Myself'
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Recalls Seeing Her Korean Mom Endure a 'Harsh Look or an Underhanded Comment' as a Kid