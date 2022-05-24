The suspect "has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon" following the death of Kyhara Tay, said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell

Suspect Charged in Shooting of 11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Who Was Killed by Stray Bullet: Police

A suspect has been named in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay of Bronx, New York.

On Monday, City of New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted a photo of 18-year-old suspect Omar Bojang, requesting for others to retweet the photo and noting "a $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest and conviction."

"We will have justice for 11-year-old Kyhara Tay," he also said.

In a follow-up tweet hours later, Sewell wrote, "Omar Bojang has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay."

"@NYPD41Pct Precinct & Bronx Homicide detectives are relentless in their pursuit of justice — and seeking closure for families of victims," the commissioner added.

The New York City Police Department said Tay was fatally shot in the stomach on May 16 by a suspect riding on a scooter that was being driven by someone else, per WPIX-TV and other outlets. The scooter's passenger allegedly fired his gun toward a man running down the street, but instead, the girl was unintentionally struck.

According to WPIX, Tay stumbled into a nearby nail salon. "She came running in the store and kept rubbing her stomach and saying, 'Ow, ow,' " witness Maya Jones said.

Yuberkis Pena told WCBS-TV she applied pressure to the girl's gunshot wound until first responders arrived.

"When I opened her clothes and I see her bleeding, I see she got shot. I see the hole," Pena said. "I told the lady in the nail salon, give me napkins, give me glove, give me something."

Tay was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died from her injuries.

Of Tay, a family friend told WPIX during a May 17 vigil, "She was real outgoing, adventurous, willing to try new things, just like a bundle of joy."

"Any parent would ask for her as a child. Good grades, focused in school," the family friend added.

Tay's aunt Norka Sanchez said the family was distraught over her unexpected death. "We're talking about an 11-year-old girl with her whole future. Her whole family [is] devastated with this loss," Sanchez said at the vigil, according to WCBS.