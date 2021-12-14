Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Breast Cancer Survivor Near Chicago's Wrigley Field
At the time of her death, Sophie Allan was in Chicago visiting friends
A 30-year-old man has been charged with the hit-and-run death of Sophie Allan — nearly four months after the Florida woman was killed during a visit to Chicago.
The Chicago Sun-Times, WMAQ-TV, and WGN-TV report that Brett Dimick is charged with one felony count each of reckless homicide, failure to report a death and failure to report an injury.
Dimick has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and it was unclear if he had retained legal counsel.
He is due to appear in bond court today.
According to the reports, Chicago Police allege Dimick drove a BMW X3 through a stop sign in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood on Aug. 14, hitting two women.
Allan, a 27-year-old breast cancer survivor from Orlando, and her friend, Nahiomy Alvarez, were struck in a crosswalk not far from Wrigley Field.
Allan, in town visiting friends, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.
The two women were walking on a sidewalk on Aug. 14 when Dimick's SUV allegedly jumped the curb and struck them.
Alvarez was treated for a concussion, cuts, and bruises.
Dimick fled the scene of the crash, police allege.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
WRAL-TV reports that just 51 days before she was killed, Allan — who was engaged — had successfully completed aggressive treatment for breast cancer.
Alvarez spoke to WMAQ-TV after the fatal hit-and-run.
"She was so funny, so positive," Alvarez said of her friend. "It's unbelievable. I don't know why I am here and she is not. It feels really unfair."