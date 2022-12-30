Suspect in Custody in Killings of Four Slain University of Idaho Students: Reports

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death in an off-campus residence in the early hours of Nov. 13

Published on December 30, 2022 11:27 AM
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

A suspect is in custody more than one month after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus residence, according to multiple reports.

A person of interest who is linked to the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was taken into custody early this morning in Pennsylvania, NBC News, ABC News and Fox News reports, citing law enforcement sources.

Moscow authorities will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time today.

On Sunday Nov. 13, authorities received a 911 call about an unconscious person at the residence. When they arrived at the home near campus, they found the bodies of Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves on the second and third floors of the home.

They were all students at the University of Idaho and close friends. Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin did not live at the home, but was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernodle.

Two additional roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were home during the attack but slept through it and were unharmed. Early in the investigation, the surviving roommates were ruled them out as suspects.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that all four victims were stabbed to death and officially ruled their deaths as homicides on Nov. 17.

According to the university, Chapin was a first-year student from Mount Vernon, Wash., who was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. He was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Kernodle was from Post Falls, Idaho, and she was majoring in marketing and a member of the the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Mogen was a senior from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, who was majoring in marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, was majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

This is a developing story.

