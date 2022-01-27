Suspect Ryabchuk Artemiy Yuriyovich went on the attack "for unidentified reasons," Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said

Suspect Arrested for Killing 5 People and Injuring 5 Others in Shooting at Ukraine Military Factory

Five people are dead, and another five have been injured, after a Ukrainian soldier went on a shooting spree at a military factory in the country, according to Ukraine's interior ministry.

Early on Thursday morning, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky announced the news on Facebook.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Monastyrsky, 41, a soldier, who belonged to the National Guard of Ukraine — and has since been identified as Ryabchuk Artemiy Yuriyovich — committed the crime "for unidentified reasons" while weapons were being issued to guards.

During the incident, Yuriyovich reportedly killed four servicemen and one civilian woman, Reuters reported. The outlet added that the soldier was said to be carrying an AK-47 assault rifle and had 200 rounds of ammunition on him.

After his shooting spree, Yuriyovich, who was born in born in 2001, per the interior ministry, "fled with the weapon," Monastyrsky said. "The motives of the crime are not yet known," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Conscript shoots dead five National Guards in Dnipro, Ukraine Credit: Ukrinform/Shutterstock

According to the New York Times, the incident occurred at an aerospace and rocket factory commonly known as Yuzhmash. The site is located in Dnipro, one of the largest cities in Ukraine.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Monastyrsky identified the five individuals who were killed as Senior Lieutenant Buganov Alexander Oleksandrovich, Junior Sergeant Dragan Alexander Oleksandrovich, Senior Soldier Levkivsky Artem Volodymyrovich, Soldier Chernik Leonid Leonidovich and Lebedinets Vera Sergievna.

The government official shared his condolences with those who lost loved ones in the tragedy. "Workers of the entire Ministry of Internal Affairs system express their sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those who died during the emergency event that occurred in Dnipro," he said.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Monastyrsky noted that Yuriyovich was "detained by police officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region" and is set to "bear the most serious responsibility provided by the Law."