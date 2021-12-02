Suspect Arrested in Death of 14-Year-Old Florida Teen

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder case of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old found dead in Palm Beach County after he was reported missing

Police have arrested a suspect in the death of 14-year-old Florida boy Ryan Rogers.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department announced the news on Twitter Thursday morning. A police spokesperson told CBS 12 that a male suspect in the case had been arrested in Miami.

Authorities did not release the suspect's name or additional information, but plan to share more details at a press conference Thursday morning.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment by time of publication.

Rogers was found dead the morning of Nov. 14 in Palm Beach County, PEOPLE previously reported. Police stated in a media release that Rogers' body was found one day after he was reported missing. The Alton teen disappeared on Nov. 13 after he left home at 6:30 p.m. that day and did not return.

Rogers' left on his bike, which was later found near his body close to the Central Boulevard sidewalk by the 1-95 overpass, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Rogers was a freshman at William T. Dwyer High School, according to local ABC affiliate WBPF. William T. Dwyer High School Principal Corey Brooks left a message Nov. 14 for families of children attending the school to inform them of Rogers' death, which he called "a tragic accident," the outlet reported.

However, authorities later categorized Rogers' death as a homicide. The Palm Beach Gardens Police sent out a press release Nov. 24 stating, "We now know that Ryan Rogers' death was not an accident, but a deliberate act."