Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tenn. Teacher's Abduction During Morning Jog

Police have made an arrest in the case of a missing Memphis, Tenn., teacher who vanished while on her morning jog last week.

Police say that 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was forced into a dark-colored SUV near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. on Friday in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street.

According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in relation to Fletcher's disappearance.

Fletcher is a teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School, and she regularly runs in the area of the university. She is also the granddaughter of of the late billionaire Joseph "Joe" Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, according to multiple outlets.

DNA from sandals found in the street near the site of Fletcher's disappearance led police to charge Abston, police said on Sunday.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, a pair of Champion slide sandals that were recovered from scene had Abston's DNA on them. Fletcher's phone was found with the sandals.

The affidavit alleges that security video from the scene showed "a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for the victim to run by. The affidavit states that a male jumped out of the car and forced Fletcher into the passenger's seat.

"There appeared to be a struggle," the document alleges. "The Champion slides sandals were found in this area."

The vehicle sat in place for four minutes before speeding off, the affidavit alleges.

Abston has not yet entered a plea in the case. He is being held without bond, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

According to WREG, citing Shelby County court records, Abston pleaded guilty to an especially aggravated kidnapping charge in 2000 and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. He was released in November 2020, the outlet reports.

Fletcher is 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 137 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for her safe return.

"This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation," police say in the statement. "We continue to ask for assistance from the community. If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, they should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH."