Man Arrested in Connection to Japanese Anime Studio Fire That Killed 36

Japanese authorities have arrested a man suspected of setting a deadly fire to a Kyoto animation studio in July.

Shinji Aoba, 42, was taken into police custody on Wednesday to face murder and arson charges in connection to a fire at Kyoto Animation Co. studio that killed 36 people, according to the New York Times.

Police had obtained a warrant 10 months ago, but waited for Aoba — who suffered severe burns on his face, torso and limbs in the blaze — to recover from his injuries before making the arrest, the Associated Press reported. Authorities also reportedly held off taking Aoba into custody due to Japan's coronavirus lockdown.

“We will now focus on the suspect’s interrogation and pursue our investigation in order to fully examine the crime,” police investigator Toshiyuki Kawase said.

Authorities also told reporters that Aoba allegedly admitted to the attack and quoted him as saying there was “no mistake” in the allegations, the Japan Times reported.

Aoba allegedly told investigators that he thought he could kill many people with gasoline, according to Japanese new agency Kyodo News. Investigators believe Aoba had a "grudge" against the company.

It is not immediately clear if Aoba has legal representation.

Following the incident, Kyoto Animation CEO Hideaki Hatta said that his studio previously received threats via email, but had responded “sincerely” each time, Associated Press reported.

“Why on earth did such violence have to be used?” Hatta said at the time.

The blaze was reportedly the deadliest in the country since a 2001 blaze at a gambling club killed 44 people in Tokyo.