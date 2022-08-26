Suspect Arrested in Alleged Road Rage Shooting Death of 29-Year-Old Man

29-year-old Andrew Rangel was shot and killed on May 4 in San Antonio, Texas after a suspected road rage shooting

By
Published on August 26, 2022 03:31 PM
Jeremiah Nevarez
Jeremiah Nevarez. Photo: Bexar County Jail

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the suspected road rage shooting death of a man in San Antonio, Texas that took place in May.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, on May 4, officers responded to a vehicle that crashed off I-35 highway in San Antonio. When they arrived, "it was found that the driver had been shot during a "road rage" incident."

The driver, who has been identified as 29-year-old Andrew Rangel, died from the gunshot wound.

A person driving a company van with a dash camera and audio caught the shooting and the crash on video. Because of the video and a Crime Stoppers tip, detectives were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, who owned a silver 2002 Buick LeSabre, which was seen in the video.

Surveillance video from a business near where Nevarez worked also showed the vehicle leaving his work on May 4 and traveling toward I-35, Fox San Antonio reports. Cell phone records also placed Nevarez in the area of the shooting on the day it took place, per the station, citing the arrest report.

According to Fox San Antonio, investigators found several bullet holes on the front passenger door of Rangel's vehicle.

Nevarez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, jail records show.

He is being held in the Bexar County Jail on $250,000 bond. It was unclear if he has entered a plea or has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

