Suspect Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping of Naomi Irion, as Search for Missing Nevada Teen Continues

A Nevada man was arrested in connection with the abduction of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, the missing teen who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than two weeks ago.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Troy Driver, 41, is being held on charges of kidnapping.

"Naomi has still not been located and we are continuing to search for her and information," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "This is still a very active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available."

The sheriff's office said they have also impounded his truck.

Irion was last seen in the parking lot of a Fernley, Nev., Walmart around 5 a.m. on March 12. Irion was on her way to work at the time — her routine involved catching a shuttle from the parking lot and riding it to her job at Panasonic.

Police said Irion was active on social media between 5:09 a.m. and 5:23 a.m.

troy driver Troy Driver | Credit: Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Nevada/ facebook

In a surveillance video, a man is seen approaching Irion's car at 5:24 a.m., and a minute later, her car leaves the parking lot.

Authorities said Irion's last known whereabouts were about 10 minutes away from the Walmart off State Route 427, where Irion's phone signal went dark. Her car was located a few days after the alleged abduction with evidence inside suggesting the incident was criminal and suspicious in nature, authorities say.

At a media briefing last week, Irion's mother Diana said the abduction of her daughter was "the most horrible thing that could happen to a family ... to a mom," she said, KOLO-TV reported.