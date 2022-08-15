Months After a Grieving Mom Was Fatally Shot While Visiting Son's Grave on His Birthday, a Suspect Is Arrested

Police in Texas have arrested a teen on charges of murdering a Texas woman who was fatally shot while visiting her son's grave.

On March 22, Yolanda N'Gaojia was gunned down while mourning her son, Amir Tajai-Kineh N'Gaojia, at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.

N'Gaojia was killed on what would have been Amir's 22nd birthday, PEOPLE confirms. Amir died on Jan 1.

The Killeen Police Department learned of the shooting just after 5 p.m. that afternoon, and responded to the cemetery.

"Upon the officers' arrival, they located two victims who had been shot," reads a statement from police.

N'Gaojia "succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 6:56 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas."

The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital and released at the scene.

The second victim has not been publicly identified.

On Saturday, "this case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and a complaint was returned charging Christian Lamar Weston with Murder."

Christian Lamar Weston. Killeen Police Department

Weston, 17, is being held without bond.

He has also been charged on an unrelated unlicensed carrying of a weapon charge.

It was unclear Monday if he had entered pleas to the charges or if he has a lawyer. A motive was also unknown.

Yolanda N'Gaojia's ex-husband told KWTX in March they had two other children together.