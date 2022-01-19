Suspect Arrested and 'Charged with Murder' in Killing of Houston Teen Diamond Alvarez: Authorities

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of Houston teen Diamond Alvarez.

On Tuesday, Houston Police released a statement along with a booking photo of Frank Deleon Jr., revealing that he has been "charged with murder in the 174th State District Court."

"HPD Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez," the release read. "Suspect Frank Deleon, Jr., 17, is charged with murder in the 174th State District."

Breaking down the situation that allegedly led to the shooting, the statement said, "Investigators learned Deleon was simultaneously in a romantic relationship with Ms. Alvarez and another female. When Ms. Alvarez learned of the other relationship, she met Deleon at the park where he shot her multiple times."

According to Houston TV station KHOU, the suspect was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, where his bond was set at $250,000.

Police who initially responded to the location near a park in southwest Houston on Jan. 12 said Diamond was killed at the scene, after she had gone out to walk the family dog. At that point around 9:30 p.m., Diamond's family members ran out to look for her, after the dog returned home without her.

"My son found her," Diamond's mother, Anna Machado, told KHOU. "I tried so hard to keep her alive. I couldn't ... I couldn't."

"Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back ... they are cowards," the teen's stepfather, Tito Moczygemba, told the station.

In their Tuesday statement, Houston Police said their detectives "worked closely with the community to track down witnesses and leads," which "led to Deleon's arrest last night (Monday, January 17)."

"HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez's family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf," authorities said. "We ask that the public continues to pray for the family and respects their privacy."

According to a GoFundMe page created to seek donations for her funeral expenses, "Diamond was a very fun, outgoing, outspoken, down-to-earth girl" who loved dancing and makeup.