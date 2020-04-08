Suspect Arrested After 5-Year-Old Ala. Girl Killed, Dad Injured in Alleged Hit-and-Run

Image zoom GoFundMe

Birmingham Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly left the scene of a hit-and-run, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead and three family members injured, according to Alabama.com.

On the morning of April 1, a driver in a white truck was reportedly driving erratically when police attempted to pull the vehicle over. Instead, the driver sped away, causing officials to lose track of it.

Moments later, police discovered a wrecked vehicle with a family of four inside, including a father and daughter with life-threatening injuries, the article stated. It’s believed that the driver in the truck hit the vehicle and continued to flee, Alabama.com reports.

“There were two children and two adults in the vehicle. The adult male sustained life-threatening injuries,” said a Birmingham Police spokesman on its Twitter page. “And the child was fatally injured in this accident.”

Kameryrnn “Kam” Young was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama where she was pronounced dead, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend.

Kam’s mother Breana and sister Izzy are recovering at a hospital, the organizer of the fundraiser stated. The girl’s father, Eli, remains in critical condition.

At about 8:30 p.m. on the day of the accident, police arrested 28-year-old Dustin Martin with one count of reckless murder and one count of first-degree assault. He is being held on $450,000 bond, the police stated.

For now, friends and family are attempting to raise money to help the Young family with funeral expenses. It appears the couple worked at EATS Highland, a restaurant in Birmingham specializing in Southern and Mexican food.

“Many of you know Breana – you go to church with her, or she does your hair, or she brings you your food at EATS Highland with a smile on her face that warms even a rainy day,” the fundraiser site’s organizer wrote. “Eli grills the food that she brings and he has a great time doing it. He loves coming to work and we love working with him.”

“They are the best, most hard-working folks I know and my heart just cries for them and their family now,” the site states. “I cannot imagine what they’re going through.”

Birmingham Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact homicide investigators at 205-254-1764.