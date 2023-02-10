Suspect Arrested After 2-Day Manhunt in Connection with Shooting of 2 Officers in Md.

A two-day manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with shooting two police officers has ended in his arrest in Maryland.

David Linthicum, 24, had been on the run since Wednesday after allegedly shooting a Baltimore County police officer who responded to a phone call by a family member that he was "in crisis" at his home in Cockeysville, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"When officers arrived the family member, who phoned police, escorted officers to the subject," they said. "David Linthicum began firing multiple rounds at officers. One officer was injured after being struck."

Noting that the officer was treated at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, the Baltimore Police Department said, "The officer still has a lengthy recovery ahead of him."

Local residents were forced to shelter in place during the search, officials said. Six area schools were closed Thursday and after-school and recreational activities were canceled at more than a dozen locations. Fallston schools and activities were also canceled for today.

Linthicum's home has bullet holes in the windows, CBS News reported, adding to the terror neighbors felt.

David Linthicum. Julio Cortez/AP Photo

During a 6 a.m. press conference Friday, Hartford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said it was his understanding that the suspect took a Baltimore County Police vehicle on Thursday after shooting a second officer, a Baltimore County Police detective. The detective is now on life support.

"After being shot multiple times, the officer remains at Shock Trauma on life support," the Baltimore County Police Department tells PEOPLE

The arrest was made "successfully and peacefully," authorities said.

Officials said the gunman got out of the car at the Fallston Mall but then disappeared into the woods and tried to hide in a rocky area to avoid police capture.

Linthicum had ammunition on him when he was arrested, and was wearing shorts and a sweatshirt, authorities said.

Assisting on the scene were Hartford County Sheriff's Office, Baltimore County Police, Maryland State Police, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Our community is safer with this individual in custody," officials said.