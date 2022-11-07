Suspect Who Wanted Child Allegedly Lured Pregnant Ark. Woman to Her Death with Promise of Baby Clothes

The Missouri woman accused of kidnapping and killing a pregnant woman to steal her unborn baby made an offer of free baby clothes to lure her victim to her death, police say.

The charred remains of Ashley Bush were found on Thursday in Missouri. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. The body of her unborn baby, who she had named Valkyrie Grace Willis, according to police, had been found dead the previous day in a different area.

According to federal complaints obtained by PEOPLE, a Missouri woman named Amber Waterman allegedly created a fake Facebook account under the name "Lucy Burrows" and offered free baby clothes to expectant mothers. She allegedly used this fictitious name to communicate with Bush, a resident of Benton County, Ark.

The documents allege that Bush agreed to meet "Lucy" at a library in Gravette, Ark.

Police say that Waterman met Bush. After giving her some baby clothes, "Lucy" offered to help Bush get a job. They later met at a convenience store on October 28.

Bush's fiancé, Joshua Willis, told police that he later arrived to pick up Bush from the convenience store. He said that he saw the two women driving away in a tan-colored truck. Bush did not answer multiple phone calls, and her phone was later found on the shoulder of a highway.

Police traced the "Lucy Burrows" Facebook profile to the Watermans' home over the border in Pineville, Mo. They also allegedly used Bush's cellphone records to prove that she had traveled from her Arkansas home to Missouri.

Amber Waterman. McDonald County Sheriff's Department

When authorities confronted Waterman about "Lucy Barrows," she allegedly told police that she knew Lucy from work, but that she had not seen her for a few weeks.

But authorities didn't believe that Lucy Barrows existed, and they went to the workplace of Waterman's husband, Jamie Waterman.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jamie Waterman. McDonald County Sheriff's Department

According to the affidavits, Jamie allegedly told detectives that his wife had confessed to killing Bush. He allegedly told police that they had burned her body and dumped it in a remote area. The affidavits allege that Jamie led police to the place where they had dumped Bush's charred remains.

Police believe that Amber Waterman shot Bush and cut the baby out of her abdomen. The baby did not survive and was dumped in a different location. In an interview with police, Amber Waterman said she delivered a stillborn baby on Monday — the same day that Bush went missing.

Amber Waterman is now facing federal charges of kidnapping resulting in the death of Bush, 33. Jamie Waterman has been charged with assisting his wife and trying to prevent her arrest.

In complaints obtained by PEOPLE, authorities allege that Amber Waterman "did unlawfully and willfully kidnap, abduct, carry away, and hold Ashley Bush, for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush's child as the defendant's child."

A lawyer for Jamie declined to comment, while lawyers for Amber did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. They have not yet entered a plea and are being held without bond.

In a GoFundMe, Bush's cousins are raising money to support her three other children who have been left behind.