Suspect Who Wanted Child Allegedly Lured Pregnant Ark. Woman to Her Death with Promise of Baby Clothes

Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, a day after her fetus was found dead in a different location

By Steve Helling
Published on November 7, 2022 04:04 PM
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Photo: McDonald County Sheriff's Department; Facebook

The Missouri woman accused of kidnapping and killing a pregnant woman to steal her unborn baby made an offer of free baby clothes to lure her victim to her death, police say.

The charred remains of Ashley Bush were found on Thursday in Missouri. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. The body of her unborn baby, who she had named Valkyrie Grace Willis, according to police, had been found dead the previous day in a different area.

According to federal complaints obtained by PEOPLE, a Missouri woman named Amber Waterman allegedly created a fake Facebook account under the name "Lucy Burrows" and offered free baby clothes to expectant mothers. She allegedly used this fictitious name to communicate with Bush, a resident of Benton County, Ark.

The documents allege that Bush agreed to meet "Lucy" at a library in Gravette, Ark.

Police say that Waterman met Bush. After giving her some baby clothes, "Lucy" offered to help Bush get a job. They later met at a convenience store on October 28.

Bush's fiancé, Joshua Willis, told police that he later arrived to pick up Bush from the convenience store. He said that he saw the two women driving away in a tan-colored truck. Bush did not answer multiple phone calls, and her phone was later found on the shoulder of a highway.

Police traced the "Lucy Burrows" Facebook profile to the Watermans' home over the border in Pineville, Mo. They also allegedly used Bush's cellphone records to prove that she had traveled from her Arkansas home to Missouri.

Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Amber Waterman. McDonald County Sheriff's Department

When authorities confronted Waterman about "Lucy Barrows," she allegedly told police that she knew Lucy from work, but that she had not seen her for a few weeks.

But authorities didn't believe that Lucy Barrows existed, and they went to the workplace of Waterman's husband, Jamie Waterman.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Jamie Waterman. McDonald County Sheriff's Department

According to the affidavits, Jamie allegedly told detectives that his wife had confessed to killing Bush. He allegedly told police that they had burned her body and dumped it in a remote area. The affidavits allege that Jamie led police to the place where they had dumped Bush's charred remains.

Police believe that Amber Waterman shot Bush and cut the baby out of her abdomen. The baby did not survive and was dumped in a different location. In an interview with police, Amber Waterman said she delivered a stillborn baby on Monday — the same day that Bush went missing.

Amber Waterman is now facing federal charges of kidnapping resulting in the death of Bush, 33. Jamie Waterman has been charged with assisting his wife and trying to prevent her arrest.

In complaints obtained by PEOPLE, authorities allege that Amber Waterman "did unlawfully and willfully kidnap, abduct, carry away, and hold Ashley Bush, for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush's child as the defendant's child."

A lawyer for Jamie declined to comment, while lawyers for Amber did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. They have not yet entered a plea and are being held without bond.

In a GoFundMe, Bush's cousins are raising money to support her three other children who have been left behind.

Related Articles
handcuffs
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Ashley Bush Allegedly Wanted to Keep the Woman's Unborn Baby as Her Own
Police units respond on scene.
Missing Pregnant Woman and Her Unborn Baby Found Dead in Different Areas: 'a Terrible Thing'
IAN CHRISTOPHER BAUNACH, Katie Samantha Baunach
Florida Bodybuilder Charged with Ex's Murder, After Police Find Bones in Backyard Burn Pile
Heidi Marie Littlefield
Indiana Woman Gets 115 Years for Poisoning Ex's Food and Strangling Him With His Favorite Tie
reagan hancock
Texas Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Woman and Trying to Steal Her Baby
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Taylor Rene Parker and Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock
Texas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb
Duncan Mahi
Hawaii Teen Was Shackled in School Bus, Forced to Smoke Meth Before Good Samaritans Helped Her Escape: Police
Stoughton police chief Donna McNamara at a morning news conference. The chief spoke about an internal investigation that found three officers had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman who killed herself last year.
3 Mass. Police Officers Allegedly Had 'Inappropriate Relations' with Young Woman Who Died by Suicide
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 27. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook Gave Authorities Messages Between Mother and Daughter Who Are Facing Illegal Abortion Charges
Investigators with the GCSO Homicide Unit have made an additional charge against 17-year-old William Micah Hester in connection with the murder of Joanna Lockaby
S.C. Teen Is Accused of Suffocating His 4-Year-Old Sister, Whose Body Was Found in Bin in Woods
George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside
Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby
Tamara Cornelius
Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect
Liese Dodd
Pregnant Illinois Woman Set to Give Birth in July Was Allegedly Beheaded by Ex-Boyfriend
Danielle Hoyle, Kennedy Hoyle
Baby Kennedy Hoyle's Big Sister Grieving the Deaths of Her Mom, Newborn: 'All She Does Is Cry,' Says Grandma
Anesha “Duffy” Murnane
Alaska Woman Vanished in 2019, Suspect Is Charged with Murder After Tipster Says Man Has Her Watch