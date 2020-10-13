According to a PayPal donation fund set up to help raise money for the family, Taylor Parker, 27, and her accused killer were friends

Suspect Accused of Killing Texas Woman, Taking Baby From Womb Claimed She'd Given Birth on Roadside

A Texas woman was arrested in the killing of a pregnant woman whose child was removed from her womb.

Taylor Parker, 27, was taken into custody in Oklahoma on Friday on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping after Reagan Hancock, 21, was found dead in her New Boston, Texas, home around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 9 after police received a 911 call.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The preliminary investigation indicated an unborn child had been removed from the victim’s body,” according to a New Boston Police Department press release.

Hancock was approximately seven and a half months pregnant, the Texarkana Gazette reports.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby says Parker was speeding and pulled over by a Texas State Trooper in De Kalb on Friday.

“She claimed she had just given birth and the baby wasn’t breathing,” he tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Taylor Parker Idabel Police Department

Parker and the baby were rushed by ambulance to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Okla.

Dansby says hospital staff were suspicious when she refused to be checked out.

“She didn’t want them to check her,” he says. “We were told that, so I talked her into letting the doctor check. They called the doctor and he pretty much told us she didn’t have a baby. It was just a matter of getting her to tell us what happened.”

Dansby says, during an interview with Parker, he and police in Idabel were able to get enough probable cause to detain her.

“She made some admissions,” he says.

Image zoom Reagan Hancock Facebook

The baby died at the hospital.

Parker was arrested by Idabel Police and OSBI at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Parker appeared in McCurtain County District Court and waived extradition to Texas on two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

She is being held in Idabel City jail until she is transported back to Texas.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a PayPal donation fund set up to help raise money for her husband Homer and their daughter, Hancock and her accused killer were friends.

“Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby were selfishly killed by someone Reagan considered a friend,” the account reads. “We are trying to raise money for Homer and their daughter. Let’s rally together and raise enough money to take any stress off him for any and all expenses that will occur.”

Hancock wrote on her Facebook page in August that she was expecting a baby girl named Braxlynn Sage.