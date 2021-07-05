Xavier Davis, 28, allegedly knocked on the door before entering the family's apartment and opening fire

Suspect Accused of Killing Tx. Family and Shooting Girl, 10, Who Played Dead Before Getting Help

A Texas man who allegedly killed a couple and one of their children and wounded their 10-year-old daughter has been arrested and charged in their deaths, say police.

On Thursday, Houston police arrested Xavier Davis, 28, on an unrelated charge and then charged him with three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Houston Police Department says in a statement.

On Wednesday night, police allege that Davis went to the family's apartment at 12101 Fondren Road, and fatally shot Donyavia Lagway, 29, Gregory Carhee, 35, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harmony Carhee, Houston Police say in a statement.

The couple's 10-year-old daughter was shot in the arm – but miraculously survived by playing dead to avoid being shot again, Click2Houston and KTRK report.

When the gunman left, the courageous girl used FaceTime to call her grandmother, Manda Lagway, who then called 911, KTRK reports.

"She's like, 'Granny, my mom got shot,'" Lagway told KTRK. "My dad got shot,' and I'm like, 'What happened?'"

She told police that the assailant wore a mask and that when he knocked on the door, her father answered it, Click2Houston reports.

She said the shooter allegedly picked up her 1-year-old baby brother by the hair and threw him, KTRK reports. She also said the assailant sat her family members on the couch before shooting them in their heads, KTRK reports.

The baby, along with an 8-year-old brother who was sleeping over that night, were unharmed, KTRK reports.

The 10-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Davis is being held on $1 million bond, Click2Houston reports.

He has not entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The motive for the shootings is unclear.

Lagway praised her granddaughter for her bravery.