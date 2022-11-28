Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation 

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen is now awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.

The arrest comes after Kingfisher County deputies found three men and one woman — all Chinese nationals — "executed" at a 10-acre marijuana growing operation in Northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said in a previous statement.

Police initially responded to a hostage situation at the facility, but instead found the four victims already deceased and one injured survivor.

Chen allegedly entered the building around 5:45 p.m., with a number of employees still on site. He was allegedly inside the facility for a "significant amount of time" before the killings began. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations previously said the homicides did not "appear to be a random incident."

"They all know each other. [We] don't know if they're related, don't know if they're coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other," OSBI Captain Stan Florence said at a Monday news conference.

The solitary survivor of the killing spree was air-lifted to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment, where the person's current status is unknown.

Because of a language barrier, the four deceased victims' next of kin were still being notified as of November 22 and authorities have not yet released their names.

Medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, but the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics also arrived at the crime scene to investigate the growing operation. It remains unclear whether the facility was licensed.

Chen will face murder and shooting with intent to kill charges, per the Bureau's latest statement. It's unclear whether Chen has an attorney.