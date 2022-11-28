Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation 

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident"

By Laura Barcella
Published on November 28, 2022 11:47 AM
45-year-old Chen Wu, Wu was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Wu Chen. Photo: Miami Beach PD/Facebook

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen is now awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.

The arrest comes after Kingfisher County deputies found three men and one woman — all Chinese nationals — "executed" at a 10-acre marijuana growing operation in Northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said in a previous statement.

Police initially responded to a hostage situation at the facility, but instead found the four victims already deceased and one injured survivor.

Chen allegedly entered the building around 5:45 p.m., with a number of employees still on site. He was allegedly inside the facility for a "significant amount of time" before the killings began. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations previously said the homicides did not "appear to be a random incident."

"They all know each other. [We] don't know if they're related, don't know if they're coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other," OSBI Captain Stan Florence said at a Monday news conference.

The solitary survivor of the killing spree was air-lifted to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment, where the person's current status is unknown.

Because of a language barrier, the four deceased victims' next of kin were still being notified as of November 22 and authorities have not yet released their names.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, but the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics also arrived at the crime scene to investigate the growing operation. It remains unclear whether the facility was licensed.

Chen will face murder and shooting with intent to kill charges, per the Bureau's latest statement. It's unclear whether Chen has an attorney.

Related Articles
Authorities are searching for a suspect after 4 people were killed at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation
4 Dead at Marijuana Grow Operation in Oklahoma, Officials Have 'Suspect In Mind:' Reports
Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide
From left, Brian Anthony Nelson II, Kurgan Nelson, Ragnar Nelson, Brantley Nelson and Vegeta Nelson are seen in a framed photograph in their grandparents apartment in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury
James Douglas Drayton
Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement.
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
A handout combination photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police showing suspect Myles Sanderson
Suspect Who Allegedly Killed 10 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Stabbings Dies in Custody
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Man Indicted on Homicide Charges Over Memorial Day Weekend Boat Crash that Killed 5 in Georgia
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
Shanan Lynn Read
3 Men Charged 16 Years After Woman's Body Was Found in Washington
Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis.
17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death While 4 Others Left Wounded in a Knife Attack on Wisconsin River
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
9-Year-Old Boy Loses Both Parents and Younger Sister as Sole Survivor of Campground Shooting
Isaac Schuman, Teen Stabbed Tubing
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Woman killed, teen suspect shot in Detroit home invasion; husband and teens in custody
Husband of Woman Killed During Home Invasion Is Now in Custody for Separate Homicide: Police Chief
Las Vegas Police
1 Dead, 13 Injured in Shooting at Las Vegas Hookah Lounge Party