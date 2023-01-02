Suspect, 19, Charged with Attempted Murder in NYE Machete Attack Against Police Near Times Square

A 19-year-old has been charged after he allegedly tried to attack three police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve.

Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Police sources told ABC News that Bickford took a train to New York City on Dec. 29. After the incident, authorities recovered his backpack from the scene. It reportedly contained a journal that revealed he expected to die during the attack and said he wanted an Islamic burial.

Bickford's mother and aunt had previously told police they were worried about his connection to alarming Islamic beliefs, NYPD sources told the outlet.

Bickford may also face charges related to terrorism, a law enforcement official told The New York Times.

In a note penned in his diary before the attack, Bickford left a message for his mother that read, "I fear greatly you will not repent to Allah and therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire," the official told The Times.

They added that Bickford, who converted to Islam roughly 18 months ago, made note of his brother, a member of the U.S. military, and said he wears the enemy's uniform. The teen, a former athlete, honor roll student and recognized artist, was said to have taken a concerning turn after his father died of a drug overdose years ago.

NYPD

It is not clear if Bickford has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Police previously said in a press conference that a suspect approached officers, attempting to strike them with a machete, according to CNN. One of the officers — a rookie who had just graduated on Friday — was hit on the head with the weapon and suffered a fractured skull and a laceration to his head. Another officer, who had been with the force for eight years, also had a laceration injury.

The two, along with a third officer who sustained injuries while responding to the incident, were taken to the hospital.

Per ABC News, all three officers were released from the hospital on Sunday. The Times reported that Bickford is still hospitalized and in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. outside a Times Square New Year's Eve security screening zone on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in the press conference, per CNN.

Authorities said the suspect had been shot in the shoulder during the incident and was transported to the hospital. They added that they believed he was working alone, and there was no longer an active threat.

New York Mayor Eric Adams praised the officers for their response at the press conference, saying, "We are really pleased by the response and how our officers handled this situation."

"And as we do a preliminary review of the body cam video, we see how well these officers executed the plan that was put in place by the New York City Police Department in ensuring we protect those who came here to bring in a new year," he added, per Fox News.