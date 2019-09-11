Survivor Producer Released from Prison 9 Years After Being Convicted of Killing His Wife in Cancun

Image zoom Bruce Beresford-Redman Damian Dovarganes/AP

Former Survivor Producer Bruce Beresford-Redman is a free man.

Bruce is currently home in Southern California after being released from Mexican prison two months ago, KTLA and NBC Los Angeles report.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2010 slaying of his wife Monica Burgos Beresford-Redman but was released after serving 7 and a half years.

Bruce’s attorney Richard G. Hirsch did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bruce was convicted of murdering his wife in 2015 after being extradited to Mexico in 2012.

Image zoom Bruce Beresford-Redman and his wife Monica Courtesy Image

The couple had been on vacation in Cancún, Mexico when Monica disappeared after a shopping trip.

Her lifeless body was eventually found in the sewer of the Moon Palace resort, where the family was staying.

An autopsy found Monica died by asphyxia by suffocation, and that she had bruising on her face and a head wound.

Following her death, suspicion immediately fell on the producer. Mexican authorities said Bruce hit his wife in the head with a metal tube, bat or stick and then choked her to death before dumping her body in a hotel sewer.

On the morning of April 5, two teenagers staying in the room below Bruce and his family were awakened at around 6 a.m. by “screams, crying for help and extremely loud banging from the room above [theirs]… It sounded like a woman in extreme distress,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S. court on behalf of the Mexican government.

Bruce later told hotel staff that the noises were from a fight they were having about the behavior of their children. He then told investigators that the screams were from a game they were playing with their then 3-year-old son, according to the complaint.

Throughout the investigation, Bruce maintained his innocence. “Everyone seems to have decided that I killed my wife,” he told 48 Hours Mystery in 2012. “I didn’t kill my wife — I really didn’t.”

Image zoom Bruce Beresford-Redman Israel Leal/Shutterstock

However, Monica’s sisters told the show they believe their brother-in-law murdered their sibling. The pair had reportedly been having marital problems prior to her death, and Monica was upset that Bruce was having an affair.

“I told her, ‘Monica, don’t worry. You know, come back here, just move on with your life,'” Monica’s sister Jeanne Burgos told 48 Hours Mystery. “You’re just going to build up your life again and you’re going to be happy again.”

Bruce also produced Pimp My Ride and The Restaurant. Monica owned Zabumba Bar & Restaurant in Venice, California.