How to Protect Children from Internet Predators: 'Get Used to Uncomfortable Conversations,' Says Survivor

Alicia Kozakiewicz, 34, was abducted and rescued from an Internet predator 20 years ago. Now, she teaches others how to stay away from danger

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on September 2, 2022 09:56 AM

Wherever there are children, there are predators—and it's a parent's responsibility to stand between them, says Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz, who speaks to dozens of audiences every year, sharing the steps parents need to take to keep their kids safe.

"Know your kids' passwords," she says. "Check their phones. Don't let them have a phone late at night in their bedroom. If they say they're using it as an alarm, buy them a (separate) alarm. It's not because your children are bad, it's because there are dangerous people out there who can lure them into doing dangerous things."

More than most, Alicia knows how dangerous the Internet can be. In 2001, at age 13, she was lured into conversation by an online predator who groomed her for nine months with flattery before abducting her.

At the time, grooming was not a term widely used or understood. Even today, she says, most people don't understand its simplicity yet sophisticated process.

"A predator's goal is to make you feel like you are enough. In fact, you are the best thing in their eyes. You are the smartest. You are the coolest. You are the prettiest," Alicia says. "And it sounds like, 'oh, red flag, red flag, red flag,' but grooming feels good. We don't recognize it because it feels like friendship."

For four days, her abductor raped and tortured her. Hours before she feared her kidnapper intended to kill her, she was rescued by the FBI. "I'm lucky to be alive."

Alicia Kozakiewicz Rollout

Since her rescue, Alicia has found purpose in trying to prevent what happened to her from happening to anyone else. She was just 14 when she gave her first speech about Internet crime and safety to a roomful of students.

"I had been given this second chance, and I wasn't going to waste it," she says about her decision to talk about what happened to her. "I felt that I had been rescued and I had to give back. And so I started speaking out in schools, and sharing my story with kids."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Now, 20 years later, she continues speaking to parents and children about the dangers lurking on the Internet, which has only grown since she went online in 2001. "You need to get used to having uncomfortable conversations with your kids," she says.

But her most important tip?

"Make sure your kids know they can tell you anything," she says. "You will not ground them, punish them or—what they're most afraid of— take their device away."

Related Articles
Alicia Kozakiewicz Rollout
At 13, She Was Abducted and Tortured by an Online Predator. Now, She's Determined to Keep Other Kids Safe
Louisiana Boy, 4, Fatally Shot in 'Negligent' Incident
Woman's Facebook Post Points to Possible Motive in Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Male Relatives 
Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City
Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'
Alex Jones
Jury Finds Alex Jones Liable for $4.1 Million in Damages for Repeated Lies that Sandy Hook Shooting Was 'Hoax'
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to New Orleans Cop Who Saved His Life as a Child: 'Refused to Let Me Die'
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
How to Talk to Your Kids About Gun Violence in the Wake of the Uvalde Elementary School Shooting
Kayley Rosen, teen anxiety during pandemic
5 Ways to Help Kids and Teens Navigate Through Mental Health Challenges (Pandemic and Beyond)
Trafficking Arrests
After Disney Workers, Judge Arrested in Fla. Sex Crimes Sting, Anti-Trafficking Advocate Shares Warning Signs
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=185554903626455&set=pb.100065158393844.-2207520000..&type=3
Kailia Posey's Mom Says 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Ordered Her a Thoughtful Gift Before Her Death
Stephanie Sin
Calif. Woman Allegedly Rented Airbnb in Michigan, Flew to Sexually Abuse 15-Year-Old Boy 
Layla Salazar
Father of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Says Daughter Was 'Excited' About Going to Junior High
kids mental health
How to Recognize Suicide Warning Signs amid the National Children's Mental Health Emergency
Missing Teen Found Alive After 3 Months
How Jayme Closs, Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard and Others Survived Headline-Making Abductions
Cheslie Kryst and Mother
Cheslie Kryst's Mom Speaks Out About Day of Daughter's Death by Suicide: 'I Remember Just Sobbing'
Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson Files Defamation Suit Against Evan Rachel Wood amid Sex Abuse Allegations
Clare crawley
Clare Crawley Speaks Out About Being Sexually Abused by a 'Predator' Catholic Priest