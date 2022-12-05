Surviving Roommates of Slain University of Idaho Students Break Silence

The two surviving roommates who were home when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November have spoken out for the first time since the brutal attacks, which are still being investigated.

During a Friday memorial in Post Falls, Idaho, a pastor read letters from Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, the two roommates who according to police

likely slept through the Nov. 13 murders of their roommates Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend who was staying the night, Ethan Chapin, 20.

"My life was greatly impacted to have known these four beautiful people, by people who changed my life in so many ways and made me so happy," Mortensen wrote, according to footage from the memorial shared by ABC News.

"Maddie, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan were truly all one of a kind," Funke wrote. "They all lit up any room they walked into and were gifts to this world. I wish every day that I could give them all one last hug and say how much I loved them."

In their letters, Mortenson and Funke remembered specific memories of their friends and called Mogen and Goncalves, who were best friends, "the inseparable duo."

They called Chapin and Kernodle, who were dating, the "perfect pair" who had a "loving relationship."

"I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together keeping each other company watching us and telling us it's okay," Mortensen wrote.

So far in the investigation, no suspects have been named or arrested. The murder weapon, which investigators believe was a fixed-blade knife, has not been located.

The two surviving roommates — who police have said are not suspects — most likely slept through the attacks, police have said. Funke and Mortensen were on the ground floor of the off-campus residence and the killings took place on the second and third floors.

Authorities believe the murders took place around 3 and 4 a.m. A 911 call reporting an unconscious person was made at 11:58 a.m. after additional friends of the surviving roommates arrived at the residence that morning.

"On the morning of November 13th, the surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up," a previous press release from the Moscow Police Department reads.

The 911 call came from inside the residence and from the phone of one of the surviving roommates, and multiple unidentified people talked on the phone with the 911 dispatcher before authorities arrived.

After a series of conflicting statements, the Moscow Police Department maintains that they believe this was a "targeted" attack — but they are unsure who the target was.

Authorities have also confirmed that a sixth person was on the lease of the residence, but do not believe that person was present during the killings.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone with information about the killings to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.