Surveillance Video Shows Person of Interest Connected to Killing of Couple Biking Home in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach authorities want to talk to the man about the murders of Terry and Brenda Aultman

Florida authorities have released surveillance footage and photographs of a man they believe could be connected to the stabbing deaths of a married couple who were attacked over the weekend as they were bicycling home.

On Tuesday, Daytona Beach Police took to social media, posting footage and photos of the unnamed person of interest wanted for questioning by detectives investigating the murders of Terry and Brenda Aultman.

The surveillance footage shows a Black man dressed in a gray shirt with a plaid scarf, gloves, white pants, and light brown boots.

The man, who's donning a cowboy hat, is also seen in the video carrying a backpack.

The Daytona Beach couple's bodies were found early Sunday morning along the side of a road.

At the time of the fatal attack, the husband, 48, and wife, 55, were biking back home after attending Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week.

A statement from police says Terry was found lying face down on his chest, while Brenda was lying on her back in a grassy area next to the sidewalk.

Both bodies were covered in blood from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Emergency medical technicians pronounced both dead at the scene.

person of interest in Daytona Beach stabbing The man police want to talk to | Credit: Daytona Beach Police

According to police, the couple's bicycles were located nearby and are being processed as evidence.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the crime was one of the "most vicious and gruesome" he's seen in his 20 years as an officer.

A motive is unknown at this time. Young has theorized the attack could have been random, carried out by a "deranged" individual.