Surveillance Video of DaBaby Killing Man Resurfaces 4 Years After Rapper Claimed Self-Defense

Footage of a fatal shooting involving rapper DaBaby has resurfaced.

On Nov. 5, 2018, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) shot and killed Jaylin Craig, 19, at a Walmart near Charlotte, North Carolina, per Rolling Stone, who obtained the video which the dead man's family says was never shown in court.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DaBaby has previously said he never pulled the trigger during the fatal fight, according to NME. Craig's family maintained justice was not served as a key witness failed to appear and the now-released footage was not shown in court, Fox 46 reported at the time. The county case was dismissed.

However, the following June, the state's district attorney decided to bring its own charges against the "Rockstar" rapper. DaBaby was then convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and sentenced to 12 months of probation with a suspended jail sentence.

In the video obtained by Rolling Stone, Craig's friend Henry Douglas walks into the frame as DaBaby charges and punches him. Their scuffle moves throughout the grocery store when Craig approaches them, seemingly holding a handgun before he appears to put it away. A female shopper suddenly runs away from her shopping cart moments before DaBaby comes back into the frame and picks up what appears to be a gun from the floor and puts it into his pants.

A rep and a lawyer for DaBaby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Craig's mother LaWanda Horsley told Rolling Stone of the investigation, "I feel like they just swept it up under the rug. [Kirk] knows what he did. I'm not doing this for no fame or anything, because at the end of the day, Jaylin Craig is gone."

The victim's family claim that the rapper started the fight because he was upset Craig and Douglas recognized him. During the altercation, Douglas's eye socket was bruised and he suffered a cut on his forehead in which he had to get stitches, per Rolling Stone.

Days later, DaBaby addressed the shooting in his Instagram Story and said he was in the store with his family, including his 1-year-old daughter shopping for winter clothes, when someone approached him with a gun. He said if he didn't defend himself, his children could have been shot.

DaBaby has reacted to the video surfacing. On Twitter, he responded to Hot 107.9 radio personality Ebro, who asked, "Why are people acting like the 2018 video of Da Baby's Walmart incident wasn't already seen by Walmart, The Police and the courts?"