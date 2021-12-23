Billionaire Couple Was Murdered in Toronto Mansion 4 Years Ago, Police Release Footage of Suspect 

Police in Toronto are asking the public for help identifying a person who was seen in the area when a billionaire couple were murdered.

Pharmaceutical mogul Barry Sherman, 75, and his 70-year-old wife, Honey, were found dead on Dec. 15, 2017, in their $7 million Toronto mansion. The couple's bodies were discovered near the home's indoor pool, hanging by belts attached to a railing.

The Toronto Police Service said they believed the couple were targeted, and at a press conference on Dec. 14, released a video of a person who they say is a "suspect" in the slayings.

"The timing of this individual's appearance is in line with when we believe the murders took place," Detective Sergeant Brandon Price said. "This individual's actions are highly suspicious."

Price said investigators seized a large amount of security video footage in the area and ruled out or identified most of the people in the video footage except for the suspect.

"We have been able to eliminate the vast majority of people captured on the video," said Price. "We are left with a very glaring unknown with this individual that requires an explanation if there is a legitimate one."

Price said they homed in on the suspect based on the timing of when they believe the killings took place.

"We have this individual coming into a very defined area around the Sherman's household and remaining in that area for a period and then leaving from that area," he said. "In our exhaustive video canvas, we were able to get images from nearby on either side and around the Sherman household. And this individual walks into that area, doesn't continue to walk through but remains in the area not covered by video footage and remains in there and then comes back out sometime later."

Price said investigators sought the help of the FBI and the Ontario Provincial Police in their attempt to analyze the video. The service's forensic video analysis unit, he said, used photogrammetry to help identify physical identifiers such as the height of the person captured on the videos. They also collected data from nearby cell towers to "cross reference that with the physical locations of individuals on the video."

The suspect, Price said, is between 5 foot 6 ¾ inches and 5 foot 9 ½ inches. The individual also has an unusual walking style, police said.

"It is our hope someone will come forward with a name when they recognize the individual's walk the way in which they kick up their right foot with every step knowing that the person was or is connected to the Sherman family or was in the area on that day at that time," Price said.

Barry and Honey Sherman murder suspect Credit: Toronto Police

Price said the police service has interviewed approximately 250 witnesses and received 1,255 tips from the public.

"We have remained steadfast in our commitment to bring closure to the Sherman family, their friends, loved ones and the community," he said.

Sherman — who founded Apotex, Canada's largest generic pharmaceutical company — and Honey had an estimated worth of $3.7 billion, gave away tens of millions of dollars to universities, hospitals and the United Jewish Appeal.

Sherman had a reputation as a ruthless business competitor who had enemies. At the time he died, he was linked to a number of investigations and lawsuits, as well as a decade-long family feud with cousins over what they believed to be their stakes in his company.