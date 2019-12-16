Surveillance Cam Shows N.C. Officer Body-Slamming Sixth-Grader and Dragging Him Down the Hall

Image zoom CBS 17

A North Carolina school resource officer who allegedly slammed a sixth grade student to the floor twice has been fired.

The sheriff’s deputy, whose name has not been released, was terminated Monday, Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame told WTVD.

Brame has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate last week’s incident, WRAL reports.

“When we first saw the video … we were shocked,” Brame told ABC News. “I don’t expect my deputy or any deputy … in North Carolina to carry out their duties in that way.”

According to ABC News, Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters will make a decision this week about whether he will charge the deputy or move the case to a grand jury to decide.

Waters said the boy sustained minor injuries.

“This is just a stunning kind of incident,” Waters said. “I don’t see any justification at this point for that officer’s behavior and action.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The deputy was allegedly seen last Thursday on security video walking down the hall with the student before he grabbed him and slammed him to the ground. The officer is then seen pulling the student up, slamming him to the ground again and dragging him down the hall.

“Regardless of how a kid acts, what a kid says, that person, that’s a grown man, and the job you have, you gotta have standards,” Emma Williams, the grandmother of a sixth grader at the school, told WRAL. “It’s disturbing.”

The district attorney’s office nor the sheriff returned a call to PEOPLE for comment.