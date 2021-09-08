Victims of Surfside Condo Collapse Had Identities Stolen, Multiple Suspects in Custody

The aftermath of the collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida

Authorities have arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of people killed in the June condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced the arrests on Wednesday, two months after the devastating collapse of the Champlain Tower South Condominium, in which 98 people died.

According to the Miami Herald, the suspects — who have not yet been publicly named — are facing multiple counts of identity theft and organized scheme to defraud.

The suspects allegedly stole the identifies of three deceased victims and two survivors, the Herald reports.

The sister of one of the victims told the Herald in July that she had noticed that some of her sister's passwords on her bank account and credit cards had changed.

"I was home writing the eulogy," she said. "I don't know why, but I looked down. I saw notifications from Wells Fargo. I saw emails with money transfers. I didn't even know she had a Wells Fargo account. It was crazy. These people are professional. Who would do something like this?"

The Surfside condo fell in the early morning hours of June 24. Though the cause of the collapse remains unclear, Surfside Vice Mayor Tina Paul previously told The Washington Post that the building had passed inspection just a day before the June 24 collapse.