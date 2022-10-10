A shark attack has left a California surfer hospitalized with serious injuries and a bitten board.

"I don't remember the initial contact," Jared Trainor, 31, told The Times-Standard of the attack, which occurred Oct. 2 at Centerville Beach, Calif. "It kind of happened so quickly."

The experienced surfer said he was aware of the risks associated with surfing in Northern California during the month of "Sharktober," when adult sharks return to the west coast.

"It did seem like there might be a little more seals than normal," he said. "They were hanging out in the whitewash, which is pretty common for them anyways."

As he paddled out on his board to where the waves were breaking, Trainor was suddenly pulled underwater by a shark. "Coffin style," he said. "Its lower jaws had the board and its upper jaws had my leg."

Trainor fought back, holding onto the shark's body with one hand and kicking its head with his free leg until the animal let him go, he said, according to an AP report.

After swimming back to shore, Trainor used another surfer's phone to call for help.

Doctors closed extensive wounds on his leg with staples, according to the AP. The injuries covered 19 inches — the length of the shark's mouth.

Images of Trainor smiling in a hospital bed, the bite marks on his surfboard and his injuries were posted to Instagram following the attack.

"I'm grateful to be alive," Trainor told the Times-Standard. "And I love surfing so much that I'm hoping this brings a newfound appreciation."

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help with his medical bills, Trainor has a "long recovery" ahead after being attacked by a great white shark.

Instagram users posted encouraging words in the comments section of the post. "Rest up dude," one person wrote, "you'll be back in the water in no time 🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼."

"That's gonna be a badass story & scar though, hope healing is a breeze mentally & physically! But pretty badass!!! You surfers are gnarly to go out there! My toddler is obsessed with sharks so we've been watching a lot of documentaries, powerful animals!" said another.

Trainor said he isn't deterred by the attack. "I do have a flight to Hawaii in less than a month," he said. "I was really hoping to surf there."

He also said he wants his son to enjoy surfing as much as he does — despite the risk of shark attacks, which are rare.

"I haven't actually told my son directly that this happened," said Trainor. "Because I hope that he's not going to lose interest in the sport."