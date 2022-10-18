'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Rape

Starting in 2013, Walker used Instagram and Twitter to contact women — including aspiring models — on social media, promising them opportunities for professional work and to meet celebrities

By
Published on October 18, 2022 12:54 AM
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 13: Kaalan "KR" Walker attends the opening night screening of "Superfly" at the FIllmore Miami Beach during the 22nd Annual American Black Film Festival on June 13, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty

SuperFly actor Kaalan "KR" Walker was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping four women and three teenage girls he met on social media, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Walker, 27, was also instructed by Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to City News Service.

Per the service, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said she considers the actor to be "truly a predator."

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 10: Actor Kaalan "KR" Walker arrives at a special screening of "SuperFly" hosted by Sony Pictures Entertainment at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Walker's attorney Andrew Flier did not have an immediate response when reached by PEOPLE. Los Angeles District Attorney representatives also did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In April, a jury in Van Nuys, California, found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, USA Today, Rolling Stone and NBC Los Angeles reported at the time.

The jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.

"You're going to see a dark side of him," Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said in her opening statement in March, City News Service and NBC Los Angeles reported.

Starting in 2013, Walker used Instagram and Twitter to contact women — including aspiring models — on social media, promising them opportunities for professional work and to meet celebrities, prosecutors said, per Rolling Stone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over a two-year span, Walker would get the women alone and then sexually assault them, police said.

"When they said, 'Stop,' he didn't care,' " Fardghassemi said at the time, according to City News Service and NBC Los Angeles.

Walker was first arrested in Van Nuys in 2018, after authorities connected him to the chain of sexual assaults, according to a news release from Los Angeles Police Department.

Walker made his film debut in Kings, starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig, before landing a two-episode arc on the drama television series In Contempt and a role in the remake of the 1970s thriller SuperFly.

RELATED VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison After Rape and Sex Assault Convictions

He is also known for his career as a rapper, with his EP The Intermission released in 2017.

Following his conviction in April, Walker's lawyer, Flier said in a statement to USA Today that his client "maintains his innocence" and "did not receive a fair trial as many important issues were excluded by the Court."

At the time, he said his client was "portrayed as a monster" and planned to appeal.

Related Articles
Kaalan-Rashad-Walker
'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Found Guilty of Raping 7 Women, Including 3 Aspiring Teen Models
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time for Forcible Touching After Meeting Terms of Plea Deal
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Susan Denise Atkins, (left), Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten,(right), laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killing at the order of Charles Manson.; SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on October 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was joined by the governors of Washington, Oregon and the premier of British Columbia to sign a new climate agreement to further expand the region’s climate partnership. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Charles Manson Follower Patricia Krenwinkel's Parole Blocked by California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in 'She Said' Was 'Validating'
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, who was convicted of rape in April, appeared at the Ada County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, for a hearing on his motion to retry or acquit his case.
Idaho Lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger Sentenced to Up to 20 Years in Prison for Raping Teen Intern
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Man Convicted of 1st-Degree Murder in Nipsey Hussle's 2019 Fatal Shooting
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the center for criminal justice, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Philadelphia, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a clinic. The once-prominent neurologist has been found guilty Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York, on charges of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications.
Pain Doctor Convicted of Sexually Abusing Patients Withheld Medication if They Didn't Comply with Demands
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Five Women in Los Angeles Area
Mystikal backstage during Drive-In Concerts Jokes & Jams II at Georgia International Convention Center on September 05, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Mystikal to Be Held Without Bail on Battery, Rape and Robbery Charges Until Trial, Judge Rules: Report
James Howard Jackson
Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Freed in Lady Gaga's Dog Theft Case Has Been Recaptured