The lawyer for the rapper-turned-actor, who faces up to 100 years to life when he is sentenced, said his client plans to appeal

SuperFly actor Kaalan "KR" Walker has been convicted of raping four women and three teenage girls he met on social media.

On Monday, a jury in Van Nuys, Calif., found Walker, 27, guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, USA Today, Rolling Stone and NBC Los Angeles report.

The jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.

"You're going to see a dark side of him," Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said in her opening statement in March, City News Service and NBC Los Angeles report.

Starting in 2013, Walker used Instagram and Twitter to contact women — including aspiring models — on social media, promising them opportunities for professional work and to meet celebrities, prosecutors said, Rolling Stone reports.

Over a two-year span, Walker would get the women alone and then sexually assault them, police said.

"When they said, 'Stop,' he didn't care,'' Fardghassemi said, City News Service and NBC Los Angeles report.

Walker was first arrested in Van Nuys in 2018, after authorities connected him to the chain of sexual assaults, according to a news release from Los Angeles Police Department.

Walker made his film debut in Kings, starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig, before landing a two-episode arc on drama television series In Contempt and a role in the remake of the 1970s thriller SuperFly.

He is also known for his career as a rapper, with his EP The Intermission released in 2017.

Walker's attorney Andrew Flier did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Tuesday, Flier said in a statement to USA Today that his client "maintains his innocence" and "did not receive a fair trial as many important issues were excluded by the Court."

He said his client was "portrayed as a monster'' and plans to appeal.

Walker is scheduled to return to court in May to face charges on aggravating factors related to the case, USA Today reports.