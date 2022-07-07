Sunny Balwani was the ex-boyfriend of Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted in January

Former Theranos CEO Sunny Balwani Found Guilty on All 12 Fraud Charges Against Him

Court Hearing Held For Theranos Founder And Former President On Fraud Charges

Federal jurors in California have found former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday, the jury returned its verdict against Elizabeth Holmes' ex-boyfriend and Theranos' onetime president, finding Balwani guilty on all 12 criminal charges he faced, CNBC, CNN and The Wall Street Journal report.

Balwani was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud — with Holmes — six counts of defrauding investors and four counts of patient fraud.

The 57-year-old businessman faces up to 20 years for each fraud count when he's sentenced later this year.

It is unclear when he will be sentenced. But with Balwani's criminal trial now finished, federal authorities can schedule a sentencing date for Holmes, who was convicted in January.

Balwani will be sentenced sometime after Holmes, bringing an end to the Theranos saga — one that began back in 2003, when Holmes founded the company at the age of 19.

Holmes and Balwani first met in 2002 in Beijing, China, when he was 37. They were living together by 2005.

Theranos was once valued at about $9 billion, and Holmes was named one of Forbes' richest women in America — all with the help of Balwani, authorities had alleged.

Authorities say Holmes made false claims that Theranos' technology could run hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of a patient's blood — attracting financial investment from retail giants Walgreens and Safeway.

But in March 2018, Holmes' elaborate ruse unraveled.

She and Balwani were charged with massive fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission — accused of "raising more than $700 million from investors through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company's technology, business, and financial performance."

In June 2018, criminal charges were filed against Holmes and Balwani.

Theranos was dissolved in September 2018, under the pressure of several civil lawsuits, sanctions imposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and an ongoing criminal investigation.

Balwani, who first joined Theranos in 2009, has been banned from owning or operating a blood laboratory ever since an inspection of Theranos' Newark, Calif., lab back in March 2016. Balwani left the biotech company that same year in May.

Like Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford University in 2004, Balwani also left Stanford without the computer science degree he'd been pursuing in 2008.