Sumi Gail Juan had not been seen for about a month when she was reported missing in 2010

Indigenous Mom Was Spotted Walking Away from Calif. Elementary School in 2010, Hasn't Been Seen Since

Editor's note: In this week's issue, PEOPLE featured the cases of six missing Indigenous women, spotlighting a crisis that advocates believe receives far too little attention from law enforcement and the media.

Of the 89,637 active missing persons cases in the FBI's National Crime Information Center database, approximately 1,500 are American Indian and Alaska Native people. But the count could be far higher based on tracking by the Sovereign Bodies Institute, a nonprofit research group.

On Nov. 16, 2010, the Humboldt County Sheriff's office in California issued a press release on a "missing Hoopa [Valley] woman who hasn't been seen since early September."

That woman, Sumi Gail Juan, 32, had not been seen for a month before she was even reported missing, and then weeks passed before authorities issued their press release. In this way, her case embodies the silence surrounding so many other cases of missing Indigenous women.

Residents of Indian nations exist "under an entirely different legal system," says Cheyenne descendent Annita Lucchesi, 30, founder of the Sovereign Bodies Institute.

Lucchesi and others believe that often, authorities don't devote enough attention to cases of missing Indigenous women. "We live in a world where Native people, especially women and girls, are treated as less human," she says.

Juan, the single mother of daughter, was spotted walking away from Hoopa Elementary School. At the time, she was described as 5 feet 10 inches and 200 lbs.

At the time of her disappearance, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was interested in speaking with two people who may have spent time with Juan: Robert Hodge Jr. and Debra Jealous of Him. Authorities said that "neither are considered suspects in the disappearance" of Juan.