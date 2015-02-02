Suge Knight Charged with Murder in Hit-and-Run Case, Bail Revoked

Marion "Suge" Knight is being charged with murder after a fatal hit-and-run in Los Angeles last week.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office says that Knight is set to be arraigned Tuesday and the complaint against him includes use of a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury.

Because Knight has prior convictions, this is a third-strike case and he could get life in prison if convicted.

Bail was revoked earlier on Monday for the rap mogul, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder after the accident.

“It has been amended to a no bail,” Deputy Mike Barraza of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE. “It was due to a possible flight risk, a three-strike candidate, possible witness intimidation and a criminal past.”

“It was homicide detectives who petitioned the bail commissioner this morning to raise his bail to a no bail,” Barraza continues. He “is being held in our L.A. County jail system.”

The rap mogul – who was being held on more than $2 million bail – has a decades-long rap sheet: In 1996, Knight was sentenced to nine years in jail after being caught on tape beating a man at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, and just this past August, he was shot six times at pre-VMAs party before being arrested for allegedly stealing a camera from a photographer in Beverly Hills.

In the hit-and-run case, Knight claims he was attacked by two crew members near a promotional shoot for Universal’s Straight Outta Compton, an upcoming film about the rap group NWA, according to Variety.

In an effort to flee to safety, Knight said he hit two men with his truck, although Lt. John Corina of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department told the Los Angeles Times last week that moments after an argument on the film set, Knight followed the two men down the street where he ran them over.

• Reporting by CHRISTINE PELISEK