Subway Employee Killed During Argument that Began Over Mayonnaise: 'Don't Know What the World Is Coming To'

A man opened fire after complaining that his sandwich had too much mayonnaise

One restaurant worker was killed and another was wounded after a man opened fire after arguing with them about the amount of mayonnaise they put on his sandwich, authorities say.

Brittany Macon, 26, was working at an Atlanta-area Subway sandwich shop on Sunday evening when a customer became angry that his sandwich wasn't the way he wanted it.

"Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich," store owner Willie Glenn told Fox 5 Atlanta. ""He decided to escalate the situation and from there, and that's when all hell broke loose."

The man allegedly opened fire, striking Macon and her 24-year-old female co-worker. Macon was pronounced dead at the scene; the other woman was injured and rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The injured employee's 5-year-old son was at the scene, but was unhurt.

"What you are seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy," Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters from outside the Subway, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "A senseless tragedy that we've seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire, and now we have someone dead."

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the shooting. His name has not yet been publicly released. It's unclear what charges he will face.

Both women began working at the restaurant earlier this month. Glenn told Fox 5 that they were "model employees."

"I don't know what the world is coming to, especially with our youth," Glenn told the station. "They seem to be so hot headed," he said. "Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It's scary out here."