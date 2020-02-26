Substitute Teacher Admits to Having Sex with Teen Student in a Park, Pleads Guilty to Harassment

Image zoom Loryn Barclay Lawrence County Jail

A former Missouri substitute teacher who was accused of having sex with a student has pleaded guilty.

Loryn Barclay, 27, who was charged with felony sexual contact with a student, entered a plea to a reduced charge of harassment of a person under age 17, KOLR reports.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Barclay was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. While on probation, Barclay is required to comply with sex offender registration and have no contact with the victim or his family, the Monett Times reports.

The case came to light in April 2017 after the Monett Police Department received a tip that Barclay was possibly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Monett High School student, according to the News-Leader.

According to the Times, Barclay, who was 24 at the time, admitted to having sex with the teen twice at his home as well as having oral sex with him at a park in November and December 2016.

The teen also admitted the sexual encounters to the police.

Barclay started at the school as a substitute teacher in the fall of 2016 and was terminated in April of 2017, the Times reports.

Neither Barclay nor her attorney could be reached for comment.