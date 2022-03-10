2 Students Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Florida High School
Two teens were injured and hospitalized Wednesday following a drive-by shooting outside a charter school in south Florida, multiple outlets report.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time at North Gardens High School in Miami Gardens, NBC Miami reported. According to family members, the victims have been identified as a 17-year-old junior and a 18-year-old senior, NBC Miami reported. Witnesses said they saw "bullets flying inside the classroom" at the time of the crime, CBS Miami reported.
Officials with the Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene, and the victims were transported to a local hospital via helicopter, 10 Tampa Bay reported.
After the shooting, a responding officer came across what he reported as a suspicious vehicle and requested backup, CBS Miami reported. However, police say the driver allegedly sped off and fired at the officer.
"Bad guys are hanging out the back of the car shooting at the officer as he's giving chase, they got stuck in traffic at some point and one of them got out with an assault rifle," South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl said, CBS Miami reported.
After the chase, police say "multiple subjects were apprehended" and at least two suspects have been taken into custody, according to CBS Miami.
The students are currently recovering. One victim was released from the hospital Wednesday, NBC Miami reported.
The shooting remains under investigation. A motive is not clear at this time.
"It's outrageous a shooting like that even happens in front of a high school," Stahl said, according to CBS Miami.
The Miami Gardens Police Department and South Florida Police Benevolent Association didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.