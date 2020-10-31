While on a break from school, an argument broke out between the student and his parents in the family's Sherman Oaks, California, home

Student Sentenced to More Than 15 Years After Stabbing His 2 Fathers While Home from College

A 23-year-old man in California has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for stabbing both his fathers multiple times.

Matthew Boulet was handed down a sentence of 15 years and four months on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Last month, Boulet pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder and admitted to causing great bodily injury in an attack on July 24, 2018.

While on a break from school, an argument broke out between the student and his parents in the family's home in Sherman Oaks, California, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Boulet — who was 21 at the time of the attack — then stabbed one of his dads in the neck, torso, arms, face and ears.

When the first victim's husband tried to intervene, Boulet stabbed him multiple times in the arms, torso and face, according to prosecutors.