Student, 18, Is Fatally Shot While Standing Outside His Denver Yeshiva, Suspects at Large

A student was fatally shot while standing outside a Yeshiva in a deadly crime spree in Denver Tuesday, and the suspects are still at large.

Denver police said Shmuel Silverberg, 18, was outside the Yeshiva Toras Chaim school on the 1500 block of North Stuart Street when four suspects approached him at about 11:35 p.m.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was shot multiple times.

Silverberg, a student at the school, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

"It does not appear at this moment that this is a biased motivated crime," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a press conference Wednesday. "We think it is part of a larger crime spree. However, we are not ruling that out. And as evidence comes in as we are able to determine a motive if there is any indication that this is a biased-motivated crime we will certainly add those charges."

"We cannot allow this to be status quo in our city," he said.

Silverberg's school said in a statement that they were "grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight," 9News reports. "We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our Denver community and from around the country, and for the work of local law enforcement authorities who have made this their top priority. Our community is seeking solace and privacy at this time."

The first of the five violent incidents began around 10 p.m. when police were called to a business' parking lot. Witnesses told police they had a gun pulled on them after they confronted suspects attempting to break into a car.

The suspects fled in a stolen dark blue 2020 Toyota Camry.

At 10:50 p.m., the same suspects carjacked a maroon 2018 Honda CRV after pointing a gun at the driver.

suspect cars Credit: Denver police department/ twitter

Twenty minutes later, a man was walking down the street when several men wearing masks ordered him to the ground and robbed him. He was shot in the incident and taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The suspects then drove to the 1500 block of North Stuart Street. There, Silverberg was shot multiple times.

"We don't know if there was any interaction between the two," Pazen said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police said the same suspects are were involved in the burglary of a 1998 gray Toyota RAV4.

Pazen asked the community to help identify the suspects.

"We need help to get these violent individuals off the street as quickly as possible," he said.