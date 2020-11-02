Hit-and-Run Street Racing Crash Kills Girl, 7, and Severely Injures Mom: ‘She Was a Dream Girl’

A report says Londyn Quesada was not wearing a seatbelt when she was thrown from the car in which she was riding

Police in Milwaukee say street-racing is to blame for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 7-year-old girl.

The victim, Londyn Quesada, died after she was ejected and thrown more than 25 feet when a speeding vehicle crashed into the car in which she and her mother were riding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

”She was a dream girl, she wasn’t a problem girl, she was a good girl and she didn’t have to go like this,” said the girl's great-grandmother Beverly Bush, reports WDJT.

Authorities later arrested a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old in connection with the Wednesday night crash, but have not released their names or any charges, according to WTMJ.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The girl's mother, Iesha Quesada, was hospitalized with severe injuries, according to WITI.

A medical examiner's report says Londyn was not wearing her seat belt while riding in the back seat of her mother's car at the time it was hit by one of two vehicles "street racing" at high speed, reports WTMJ.

The driver of the suspect vehicle then got out and into the second car, which took off, according to the report.

Paramedics arrived and attempted CPR on the girl, but she was declared dead at the scene.

“You took off and just left her there, so I have no feelings for you at all and when the judge sentences you, I hope you get life whoever you are,” said the girl's great-grandmother.

Londyn’s cousin Charlene Nworie told WDJT at a Friday vigil: "You know our heart is still heavy even though they got caught — because we’ll never see Londyn again.”

“It’s just stupid," she said. "They need to slow this stuff down, they’re killing innocent lives."