'Strange Smell' in Basement Leads to Discovery of Dismembered Woman — and Mich. Man Is Charged

Michigan police announced at a press conference that a man has been arrested after a “strange smell” emanating from the basement of his Grand Rapids apartment building led to the discovery of a woman’s dismembered remains.

According to statements by Grand Rapids police at the press conference, a tenant living on the first floor of the two-apartment house noticed the odor on Dec. 2, and went to investigate it.

Investigators say the man found the mutilated body beneath a bloody tarp.

Jared Chance, 29, the second-floor tenant, was charged after a search of his apartment allegedly turned up additional body parts and other evidence, including items police say could have been used to dismember a corpse.

Chance faces charges of mutilation of a body and concealing the death of an individual.

Jared Chance at his hearing Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press/AP

The remains have not yet been identified, but Grand Rapids police say they have been in contact with the family of Ashley Regina-Marie Young, a missing 32-year-old woman.

Ashley Regina-Marie Young Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

Police say Chance was an acquaintance of the missing woman, but they did not connect him to her disappearance.

Young, from Oshtemo Township, was last seen Nov. 29 as she traveled to Grand Rapids, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Chance has prior convictions for resisting and obstructing police in 2011 and two counts of possessing a controlled substance in 2016, according to MLive.com.

Chance is being held without bail. He has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and it was unclear Friday who his lawyer is.