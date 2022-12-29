Store Clerk Seen on Video Throwing Bucket of Water on Homeless Woman in Freezing Weather Is Charged

A cashier from a Baton Rouge convenience store was arrested and has reportedly been fired from her job

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 29, 2022 10:57 AM
Baton Rouge store worker Kasey Weber fired after video shows water poured on homeless person
The store clerk, seen on camera in the alleged incident. Photo: BRProud News

A Louisiana woman who is apparently homeless was doused with a bucket of water during the Christmas weekend's freeze that enveloped many regions of the country — and police say a 33-year-old store clerk has been charged with battery after the incident, multiple news outlets report.

The alleged attack occurred outside the Triple S Food Mart, a convenience store in Baton Rouge, according to WAFB. A cashier from the store, identified by police in various news reports as Kasey Weber, was arrested and has reportedly now been fired from her job.

A video of the incident, which occurred last weekend, when local temperatures dipped into the 20s, shows a woman — allegedly Weber — approaching another woman in the store's trash-strewn parking lot. The employee begins yelling as she approaches the woman, who is sitting on a curb: "Move! Not telling y'all again. Move it!"

Then the employee is recorded throwing a bucket of water in the face of the woman.

The Baton Rouge mayor's office released a statement about the attack, saying the woman who appears to be homeless has since received community services. "An incident over the holiday weekend involving a person who appears to be homeless has caught the attention of our community," the statement reads.

"In this case, several community partners worked together to locate the individual, bring them to the Bridge Center and connect them with additional services."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

PEOPLE contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department for comment regarding the incident, but did not immediately hear back.

It's unclear whether Weber has entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Related Articles
Victoria Goode murder
Aspiring Model Is Stabbed to Death by Her Roommate at N.Y.C. Women's Shelter, Police Say
Jordan Douglas Krah credit twitter
Man Allegedly Spewed Anti-Asian Rant at TikTokers at In-N-Out Burger. Now He's Charged with Hate Crimes 
Bethany Wilson
Tenn. Woman Accused of Multiple Carjackings, Using 5-Year-Old Child as Human Shield After Firing Gun
torrey moore
Md. Authorities Discover Decomposing Body of Pregnant Woman While Arresting Man Accused of Separate Murder
Dani Bee Funky Pottstown, PA
Boy Evades Potential Kidnapping by Asking Cashier to Pretend She's His Mom
Katie Layne QuackenbushCredit: MNPD
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail
Brittany Smith
Brittany Smith Was Convicted of Murdering a Man She Said Raped Her — A New Netflix Documentary Tells Her Story
Anisah Burks
Daycare Teacher Arrested After 4 Toddlers Are Exposed to THC Gummies and Hospitalized on Halloween
Zaikiya Dunca and Jova Terrell
Texas Twins Escape Mother's Alleged Torture, Including Beatings, Being Forced to Drink Bleach: Police
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer takes a pictures of police vehicles next to a pickup truck at the scene where suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested, along Highway 11 near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, Canada, on September 7, 2022. - Canadian police said September 7, 2022 they arrested the second and final suspect over the stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded in a remote Indigenous community, two days after the first suspect was found dead. (Photo by LARS HAGBERG / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by LARS HAGBERG has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [near the town of Rosthern] instead of [in Weldon]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.
Canadian Knifeman Killed 11 Including His Brother, Authorities Say
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating a Suspect
Chante Mahogany Wilson
Arrest Made in Murder of Texas Mom Who Was Allegedly Shot to Death While Shielding Her Baby
Attempted Abduction
Man Arrested in Ohio After Ring Camera Allegedly Showed Him Trying to Kidnap 6-Year-Old
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
This image provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shows Bob Glynn Dean Jr. The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes whose residents suffered in squalid conditions after being evacuated to a warehouse for Hurricane Ida has been arrested. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says 68-year-old Bob Glynn Dean Jr. faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction of justice. Dean's lawyer said Dean surrendered to authorities in Tangipahoa Parish on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and was to be released on $350,000 bond.
Louisiana Nursing Home Owner Indicted After 7 Residents Died at Hurricane Shelter
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library