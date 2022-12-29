A Louisiana woman who is apparently homeless was doused with a bucket of water during the Christmas weekend's freeze that enveloped many regions of the country — and police say a 33-year-old store clerk has been charged with battery after the incident, multiple news outlets report.

The alleged attack occurred outside the Triple S Food Mart, a convenience store in Baton Rouge, according to WAFB. A cashier from the store, identified by police in various news reports as Kasey Weber, was arrested and has reportedly now been fired from her job.

A video of the incident, which occurred last weekend, when local temperatures dipped into the 20s, shows a woman — allegedly Weber — approaching another woman in the store's trash-strewn parking lot. The employee begins yelling as she approaches the woman, who is sitting on a curb: "Move! Not telling y'all again. Move it!"

Then the employee is recorded throwing a bucket of water in the face of the woman.

The Baton Rouge mayor's office released a statement about the attack, saying the woman who appears to be homeless has since received community services. "An incident over the holiday weekend involving a person who appears to be homeless has caught the attention of our community," the statement reads.

"In this case, several community partners worked together to locate the individual, bring them to the Bridge Center and connect them with additional services."

PEOPLE contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department for comment regarding the incident, but did not immediately hear back.

It's unclear whether Weber has entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.