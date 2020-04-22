Stolen Car Goes Airborne and Crashes into the Side of California Home After Suspects Take 'Joy Ride'

Image zoom California Highway Patrol

Police are investigating a horrific high-speed car crash that sent a stolen vehicle flying into the side of a suburban California home.

Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, while residents of the home were fast asleep, two young adult male suspects took a Toyota Camry for a “joy ride” nearby, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At around 4:40 a.m., the car was driven onto the sidewalk of the house before being launched directly into the property.

The car was going so fast that it plunged right through the living room and kitchen area of the house, CHP says. No one in the house was injured.

RELATED: Car Crashes Through Waco House Renovated by Fixer Upper‘s Chip and Joanna Gaines

CHP says the husband of the family had just been in the kitchen, but had left shortly before the crash to go to work.

He explained to authorities that if he were there just a few moments longer he would have been seriously injured if not dead, CHP says.

Image zoom California Highway Patrol

Shortly after the crash, the two suspects fled the scene, presumably on foot. At this time, it is not immediately clear if the suspects sustained any injuries during the crash and no arrests have been made as police have not been able to locate them.

It was later determined that the Toyota Camry was stolen, CHP tells PEOPLE.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In order to remove the vehicle, a heavy duty tow truck used a crane and rotator to release the car, CHP explains.

Image zoom

CHP released photos of the crash on Instagram, showing the car — with the lights still on — embedded in the side of the house.

The doors of the car were flung open.

RELATED: Florida Nurse Saves Driver Who Stopped Breathing and Had No Pulse After He Crashed into Her Home

CHP also posted an image of the car from the inside of the house, covered in debris and sheetrock from the home.

CHP explained their reason for posting the images from the crash was in “response to the recent question asking the CHP why we are enforcing speed laws amidst the challenges of COVID-19.”