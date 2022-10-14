'Five People Died Because [Cops] Didn't Listen to Me:' Stockton Serial Killer Survivor Recounts Attack

In an interview with the 209 Times, 46-year-old Natasha LaTour recalled the night she survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" while temporarily living on the streets of Stockton, Calif.

By
Published on October 14, 2022 11:31 AM
Today Chief McFadden released a video of the "Person of Interest"
Photo of suspected serial killer in Northern California.

The single known survivor of a suspected serial killer in northern California is criticizing police response to her alleged attempted murder 18 months ago.

In an interview with the 209 Times, 46-year-old Natasha LaTour recalled the night she survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" while temporarily living on the streets of Stockton, Calif., in the middle of the night April 2021.

Outside of her tent, a person dressed in dark colored pants, a dark hoodie and a black face mask approached her with a firearm aimed straight at her.

"They already had the gun out, and they just started shooting," LaTour told the outlet. "I just saw flashes."

"The person was prepared," she continued. "They didn't pull the gun out from anywhere. It was already out. When they dipped that corner, it was out, and it was pointed at me."

As she was being shot at, LaTour said she was trapped between a fence and a moving train, so she made the decision to charge at the gunman.

"I ran towards him, knowing I would have to get closer to the street if I wanted to survive," she told the outlet.

After shooting multiple rounds at LaTour and striking her, she said the shooter walked away and she was left for dead.

A couple driving by spotted her in the street.

"I heard a man say, 'I'm right here. I'm calling 911 for you, mija, don't worry."

Four days later, LaTour said she woke up in the hospital.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Since then, she claims she's been trying to figure out who tried to kill her with little help from the Stockton Police Department.

"They basically treated me as if it was a drug deal gone bad - as if I knew something that I wasn't sharing," LaTour said. "Throughout this process, ever since April, ever since I got out of the hospital, it was constantly me trying to reach them."

"Basically, five people died because they didn't listen to me," she said.

The Stockton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, police announced the shooting deaths of five men since July 2022 in Stockton have been linked to her case. The murder of another man, six days before she was shot is also believed to be related.

Now, a $125,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspected serial killer.

Tips can be called into the SPD at (209) 937-8167 or sent to policetips@stocktonca.gov.

Related Articles
Lorenzo Lopez, Paul Alexander Yaw
Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California
Today Chief McFadden released a video of the "Person of Interest"
California Police Share Video of 'Person of Interest' in Connection With 6 Murders: WATCH
Z'yon Person, 9-year-old boy killed in 2019 in North Carolina
Rapper, Other Man Convicted of Killing of 9-Year-Old N.C. Boy Who Was Riding in Car to Get a Snow Cone
Officer Seara Burton killed
Indiana Officer Who Was Shot in August, Days Before Her Wedding Date, Dies 5 Weeks Later
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Evan Peters Becomes Infamous Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in First Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'Monster'
Miya Brophy-Baermann
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Angelo Buono and Ken Bianchi
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
Colorado Hammer Killer
Lone Survivor of 1984 Colorado Hammer Killer Attack Misses the Family He Stole: 'Inside I Cry Every Day'
James Howard Jackson; https://www.instagram.com/p/CL4adGlBwiv/ Saint Rocque/ Instagram
New Reward Offered for Man Who Allegedly Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker and Then Was Released by Mistake
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
New York Police Officer Killed, Second Hospitalized After Rochester Shooting: 'We Ask for Prayers'
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eugene Garcia/AP/Shutterstock (13026986a) Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on . Police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four Southern California 7-Eleven stores. Authorities said Monday that at least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman California-7-Eleven Shootings, Brea, United States - 11 Jul 2022
2 Arrested for Deadly Robberies at Multiple Southern Calif. 7-Elevens: 'This Was a Reign of Terror'