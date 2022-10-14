The single known survivor of a suspected serial killer in northern California is criticizing police response to her alleged attempted murder 18 months ago.

In an interview with the 209 Times, 46-year-old Natasha LaTour recalled the night she survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" while temporarily living on the streets of Stockton, Calif., in the middle of the night April 2021.

Outside of her tent, a person dressed in dark colored pants, a dark hoodie and a black face mask approached her with a firearm aimed straight at her.

"They already had the gun out, and they just started shooting," LaTour told the outlet. "I just saw flashes."

"The person was prepared," she continued. "They didn't pull the gun out from anywhere. It was already out. When they dipped that corner, it was out, and it was pointed at me."

As she was being shot at, LaTour said she was trapped between a fence and a moving train, so she made the decision to charge at the gunman.

"I ran towards him, knowing I would have to get closer to the street if I wanted to survive," she told the outlet.

After shooting multiple rounds at LaTour and striking her, she said the shooter walked away and she was left for dead.

A couple driving by spotted her in the street.

"I heard a man say, 'I'm right here. I'm calling 911 for you, mija, don't worry."

Four days later, LaTour said she woke up in the hospital.

Since then, she claims she's been trying to figure out who tried to kill her with little help from the Stockton Police Department.

"They basically treated me as if it was a drug deal gone bad - as if I knew something that I wasn't sharing," LaTour said. "Throughout this process, ever since April, ever since I got out of the hospital, it was constantly me trying to reach them."

"Basically, five people died because they didn't listen to me," she said.

The Stockton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, police announced the shooting deaths of five men since July 2022 in Stockton have been linked to her case. The murder of another man, six days before she was shot is also believed to be related.

Now, a $125,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspected serial killer.

Tips can be called into the SPD at (209) 937-8167 or sent to policetips@stocktonca.gov.