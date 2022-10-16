A suspected serial killer who is linked to six deaths in the Northern California communities of Stockton and Oakland has been arrested, according to Stockton Police Department (SPD).

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was "also armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody" on Saturday morning, SPD Chief Stanley McFadden said via SPD's Facebook page, adding that "he was out hunting" when the police found him.

Brownlee is allegedly responsible for the killings that occurred between July 8 and Sept. 27 of this year, as well as another fatal shooting that took place in April 2021 involving a 40-year-old man in Oakland, CNN reported.

"These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said previously in a post on Facebook.

In addition to the incident in Oakland, other fatal shooting cases include that of a 35-year-old man on July 8, a 43-year-old man on Aug. 11, a 21-year-old man on Aug. 30, a 52-year-old man on Sept. 21 and a 54-year-old man on Sept. 27.

After receiving tips from the public, deputies were able to locate Brownlee and followed him while he was driving, McFadden said.

"We watched his patterns and determined early this morning; he was on a mission to kill," the official shared. As a result, McFadden said the police stopped Brownlee while in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday, noting that he was "wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck."

"We are sure we stopped another killing," he added. Brownlee will be indicted on Tuesday and charges will be determined, police said, per ABC News.

Stockton Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brownlee was also allegedly tied to the attack of 46-year-old Natasha LaTour who survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" according to an interview with the 209 Times.

While living temporarily on the street, she saw a person dressed in dark-colored pants, a dark hoodie, and a black face mask outside of her tent who later approached her with a firearm aimed directly at her.

"They already had the gun out, and they just started shooting," LaTour told the outlet at the time. "I just saw flashes."

"The person was prepared," she recalled. "They didn't pull the gun out from anywhere. It was already out. When they dipped that corner, it was out, and it was pointed at me."

The case is still currently under investigation and the motives for the killings remain unknown.