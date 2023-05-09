Stepmother Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Killing Colo. Boy Gannon Stauch

Letecia Stauch was charged with first-degree murder for killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, in January 2020

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 12:22 PM
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch. Photo: El Paso County Sheriff's Office; El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP

Letecia Stauch has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2020 murder of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Stauch, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder by a Colorado court on Monday, as well as several other charges including first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust and tampering with evidence, Associated Press reported.

She had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her defense attorney, Will Cook, also said she was sexually abused as a child, which caused her to develop dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder.

Despite these claims, however, Stauch was declared sane at the time of Gannon's death by a Colorado state mental hospital, according to AP, making her able to understand the difference between right and wrong in the eyes of the court — and able to form the intent to commit a crime.

Prior to her sentencing, the judge, Gregory Werner, said that the "facts in this case are the most horrific I have ever seen," according to CBS Colorado.

He added that Stauch's "conduct in this case deserves the maximum sentence that I can impose according to Colorado law."

Related Video: Gannon Stauch's Dad Testifies at Ex's Murder Trial, Boy's Last Words Were: 'I'm Going to Finish Watching Pokemon'

The judge also said that, compared to other defendants who cite mental health problems as reasons for their actions, Stauch was never surprised by what she claimed her other personality had done. Instead, she covered up her tracks purposefully, AP reported.

"There is no time during the minutes, hours and days following the murder where Letecia came out and wondered 'Gee, why am I carrying a body around a body in my luggage?' That just isn't credible," Werner said, per AP.

Stauch was accused of stabbing Gannon 18 times before hitting him in the head and shooting him.

The teenager was declared missing by his stepmother on January 27, 2020, and in March, she was arrested in connection with his disappearance.

His body was found about two weeks later in a suitcase below a bridge in Florida.

According to the arrest affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Stauch murdered Gannon at their home shortly before reporting him missing.

"Evidence recovered from the residence and inside Gannon's bedroom supports that a violent event occurred in the bedroom," read the affidavit, "which caused bloodshed, including blood spatter on the walls, and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad, and stain the concrete below his bed."

According to the affidavit, Stauch asked her 17-year-old daughter to purchase trash bags, baking soda and carpet powder on the same day, which investigators said were used to clean up blood.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Earlier in the case, jurors heard a five-hour recording of Stauch's initial interrogation by FBI agent Jonathan Grusing, who questioned her after her arrest in March 2020. The recording allegedly revealed that she knew more about her stepson's disappearance than she'd initially claimed.

At one point, Grusing told Stauch that her internet search history had been obtained, and showed searches including "I don't like my stepson" and "blood spurting from arterial bleed," the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Throughout the case, Stauch concocted various stories to mislead investigators, according to AP. She even claimed that a man she had hired to repair a carpet raped her and then abducted her stepson.

Gannon's father, Al Stauch, divorced her shortly after her arrest in March 2020.

AP reported that Al Stauch allowed the FBI to listen to his phone calls with his then-wife after he became suspicious of her.

Prosecutors in the case claimed that Stauch killed Gannon to hurt her husband, who was away at a National Guard deployment at the time of Gannon's disappearance and death. The judge also said he believed Stauch was motivated by "hatred and jealousy" of Gannon's mother, Landen Bullard, according to AP.

Before Stauch's sentencing in court on Monday, Gannon's father spoke to the courtroom and requested that her sentencing include a year for every mile she drove from Colorado to Florida, where she dumped Gannon's body in 2020, according to local affiliate Fox 21 News.

The outlet reported that the judge told Stauch, "You took away everything Gannon was and everything he could've been."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
The victims were identified as 29-year-old Franco Medina, left, and 28-year-old Sergio Palomino Ruiz, who were pursuing MBAs at the Stern School of Business
2 NYU Grad Students Shot Dead Outside Puerto Rico Nightclub During Birthday Celebration
texas mall shooting victims tout only
A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting
Plainview Elementary School in Plainview, Texas
Texas Parents Protest After 1st Graders Allegedly Forced Girl, 6, to Perform Sex Act, Recorded it on iPad
Michael Brasel, shot and killed outside his home
Minn. Dad and Youth Hockey Coach Is Killed in Driveway After Confronting Man Trying to Steal Wife's Car
Emergency personnel take away a damaged vehicle after a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter.
Driver in Deadly Crash Outside Migrant Center Charged with 8 Counts of Manslaughter
A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas, USA, 07 May 2023. According to the police, nine people including the gunman were killed on 06 May 2023 after a man opened fire at passers-by. At least nine killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas, Allen, USA - 07 May 2023
Texas Mall Shooting Survivor Says Slain Store Associate 'Saved Our Lives'
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
Texas Mall Shooter Identified, Was Possible Neo-Nazi Sympathizer: Reports
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
17-Year-Old Girl Killed and 5 People Wounded in Shooting at Calif. Party
Police line belt
8 People Believed to Be Migrants Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle at Texas Bus Stop
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 8 People Killed in Texas Mall Shooting: 'Senseless Act of Violence'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
9-Month-Old Baby Dead, Grandmother Injured Following Family Dog Attack
Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz
2 Teen Best Friends Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver: '2 Guys that People Loved to Be Around'
In this video screen image, Lindsay Clancy with a surgical mask over her face in a hospital appears during her arraignment on charges regarding her three children's deaths at Plymouth District Court Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. With District Court Judge John Canavan as the presiding judge the defendant participated remotely through videoconference. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed 3 Children and Jumped Off Roof Now Paralyzed, Lawyer Says
Amy St. Pierre, cdc worker identified as victim of atlanta shooting
CDC Employee Identified as Woman Killed in Atlanta Shooting
Kingston Campbell, Boy Killed Playing Video Games
Va. Boy, 6, Is Fatally Shot While Playing Video Games in His Bed: 'My Baby Was Such a Sweet Boy'
A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
'You Could Feel the Love on the Beach': Bride Killed in Golf Cart After Wedding Remembered as 'Beautiful Person'